Adventure Cove Waterpark reopening on May 12, 2021 with adult tickets from S$26

It has been closed since early last year.

Fasiha Nazren | May 01, 2021, 10:40 AM

Adventure Cove Waterpark (ACW) in Sentosa is set to reopen on May 12, 2021.

The waterpark has been closed since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACW has several pools and waterslides that guests can look forward to.

Riptide Rocket

The Riptide Rocket is a thrilling hydro-magnetic coaster.

Photo from Adventure Cove's website.

It is also the first hydro-magnetic coaster in the region.

Whirlpool Washout

The Whirlpool Washout will bring one through twists, turns and dips before washing out to an open splash pool.

Photo from Adventure Cove's website.

Adventure River

For a more laid-back experience, one can laze down the Adventure River where guests will go through an underwater tunnel and see marine life swim overhead.

Photo from Adventure Cove's website.

The pool has been enhanced with mini tipping buckets, splash buckets and water shooters.

Rainbow Reef

Guests can swim among marine life in the Rainbow Reef.

Photo from Adventure Cove's website.

Promotional price

As part of its reopening promotion, Singapore residents can get tickets to ACW at a discounted price.

Usual ticket prices range from S$20 to S$38.

Each ticket purchase will also come with a complimentary treat.

Tickets can be purchased online here from April 29.

Safe management measures

All guests to ACW will have to adhere to the following safe management measures:

  • Compulsory prior booking on RWS website for preferred visit date

  • Strict capacity limits at all queue lines

  • Guests are to wear masks at all times except when consuming food and while queuing for and during rides

  • Guests are to maintain a safe distance at all queue lines and remain within denoted space allocated

  • While in the water, guests are required to maintain a distance of three metres between

    groups

  • No mingling of guests between cabanas are allowed

  • Mandatory temperature checks and check-in and check-out upon arrival and departure

  • All life vests, snorkelling equipment, goggles, gloves, and booties will be disinfected before

    and after every use

Top image from Adventure Cove's website.

