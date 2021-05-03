New Redhill cafe serves Taiwanese baos, egg fried rice, side dishes & craft beer

In a discreet corner of Redhill is Abundance, a new Taiwanese eatery that immediately refreshes the neighbourhood with its youthfulness.

Although it's not in a high visibility spot, the place remains relatively accessible at a five-minute walk from Redhill MRT Station.

You've probably figured it's not your typical brunch cafe by now, so take a gander at the menu here:

We were immediately interested in the pork belly buns, prawn toast, and egg fried rice.

But because our tardy bums only got there near the end of the day, the items we eventually ordered were:

Two pork belly buns (S$6.90 each)

Fish bun (S$9.50 each)

Egg fried rice with prawns (S$5.80 + S$3.50)

Peanut ice cream roll (S$6)

Coke (S$2)

The bill totalled to about S$44 for two, after service charge (no GST here).

First things first: No, their fried rice cannot measure up to Din Tai Fung's.

This is by no means harsh criticism; no one else has so far has managed to reach such heights as Din Tai Fung's fried rice, and Abundance's was decent in its own right.

We'd recommend the pork belly buns most of all, though — a robust combination of lotus bun, braised pork belly, crushed roasted peanuts, and pickles.

The pork belly was impressive, much better than some other ones that we've had.

It came tender with the right amount of fattiness, and not strangely sweet as some places do it.

The only thing we would like to take out from the equation was the CORIANDER, no thank you.

The fish bun was more bun than fish, but pairing the tilapia with asparagus and a fried egg makes it a nice item overall.

For dessert, we had a peanut ice cream roll, a staple at Taiwanese night markets.

Those averse to coriander will need to carefully pick out bits of the herb "contaminating" the ice cream, or try ordering it without, if possible.

Abundance also serves craft beers (from S$12) and a small selection of cocktails (from S$10).

Seating space is limited, so you're advised to DM them on Instagram for reservations before heading over.

A8undance

Address: 63A Lengkok Bahru #01-378, Singapore 151063

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 10:30pm

Top photo by Mandy How