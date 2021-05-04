4 youths, aged 15 to 20, arrested after slashing 15-year-old at Toa Payoh

Four male teenagers have been arrested by the police over their alleged slashing of a 15-year-old boy.

The incident happened on Apr. 29 at around 6:39pm at the multi-storey carpark of Block 60A at Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off by a reader who had shared that there were a number of police cars and officers at scene with police tape set up outside the carpark.

Blood trail at multi-storey carpark

Upon arriving to the scene, Shin Min discovered a large splatter of bloodstains at one of the lift lobbies of the multi-storey carpark.

Shin Min reported that a blood trail of at least 500m long was observed, starting from the first floor of the carpark to the open-air carpark on the sixth floor.

Assault believed to have happened after a dispute

The victim and the teenagers involved reportedly had a verbal disagreement, resulting in conflict with one person attacking the victim with a knife.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shin Min that she faintly heard noises of a quarrel at that time but did not pay too much attention as she was sleeping and believed it were just some kids playing around.

Another resident, Zheng, also said he heard rumours about a fight that had broken out, with one being slashed while the rest pursued him to the roof of the carpark and threatened to push him off the roof.

Victim sent to hospital in conscious state

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a fight at Block 60A Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on April 29 at 6.39pm.

A 15-year-old male teenager was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

Four male teenagers aged between 15 and 20, were arrested for rioting armed with deadly weapon.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Top images by Shin Min Daily News.