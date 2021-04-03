Zion Riverside Food Centre reopens after five-month closure for renovations

Zion Riverside Food Centre has reopened for business after it closed on Nov. 1, 2020, for repair and redecoration works.

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, the centre's closure for renovations ended on Mar. 31.

Since its reopening, customers have been streaming in to visit the hawker centre after its five-month hiatus.

Renovations previously extended by a month

While the reopening of Zion Riverside Food Centre was initially slated for early March, renovation works were extended by a month.

NEA said that the revision in the schedule is due to ground conditions.

Address: 70 Zion Rd, Singapore 247792

