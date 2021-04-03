Back

Zion Riverside Food Centre reopens after five-month closure for renovations

It was closed since Nov. 1, 2020.

Julia Yeo | April 03, 2021, 11:32 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Zion Riverside Food Centre has reopened for business after it closed on Nov. 1, 2020, for repair and redecoration works.

Zion Riverside Food Centre reopened

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, the centre's closure for renovations ended on Mar. 31.

Since its reopening, customers have been streaming in to visit the hawker centre after its five-month hiatus.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samoo (@samoosg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Teo (@bababipongteh)

Renovations previously extended by a month

While the reopening of Zion Riverside Food Centre was initially slated for early March, renovation works were extended by a month.

NEA said that the revision in the schedule is due to ground conditions.

You can view the schedules here.

Address: 70 Zion Rd, Singapore 247792

Top image via Google Maps, samoosg/IG

How does a parent 'move on' after losing their kid to suicide? 3 years on, I'm still in pain every day.

A mum reflects on the experience of losing her son a month before he turned 18.

April 03, 2021, 11:15 AM

New Orchidetum in S'pore Botanic Gardens includes misty cool house & 'Secret Ravine' that mimics mountain forests

Over 1,150 orchid species and hybrids on display.

April 03, 2021, 10:40 AM

Raffles Medical founders: 2 'young punk' doctors who quit stable jobs to challenge norms in S'pore medical practice

Lessons on Leadership: Dr Loo Choon Yong & Dr Alfred Loh share the secret to their more than 50-year friendship-turned-business partnership, and how both have lasted till today.

April 03, 2021, 10:04 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 2, 2021

The full update.

April 02, 2021, 10:24 PM

'Register all bicycles & PMDs like we register cars & buses': Ho Ching

Since 1982, license plates for bicycles were no longer issued.

April 02, 2021, 08:16 PM

New Zealand raises minimum wage to S$19 per hour, increases taxes on income earned above S$170,000

Top 2 per cent.

April 02, 2021, 07:46 PM

Throngs of people at multiple parks & nature trails around S'pore

Crowded.

April 02, 2021, 05:12 PM

NTUC Fairprice removes Taiwanese pineapples from stores after complaints of rotten cores

The supermarket is investigating the matter.

April 02, 2021, 04:41 PM

43 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 2, all imported & placed on SHN

Singapore has recorded a total of 60,450 cases.

April 02, 2021, 03:37 PM

Spate of horrifying cat abuse cases in AMK over the years, culprit purportedly still at large

The culprit needs to be caught and punished. Heavily.

April 02, 2021, 03:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.