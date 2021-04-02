Back

Father in M'sia who sold youtiao to pay rent & raise 2 young daughters has passed away

Our condolences.

Siti Hawa | April 02, 2021, 11:49 AM

Last year, a man in Malaysia had put up an informal appeal to the public to buy fried dough sticks from his makeshift stall to help him pay rent for housing and raise his two young daughters.

The man's operations, called "Good Father Dough Sticks" was located near South City Plaza in Selangor, Malaysia.

Unfortunately, he has since passed away from heart failure, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Passed away on Mar. 3

A previous interview with a reporter from the Chinese news platform in Dec. 2020 revealed that he had been suffering from health problems.

He reportedly passed away on Mar. 3 at Klang General Hospital due to heart failure.

His two daughters are reportedly under the Ministry of Welfare's care at the moment.

Sold dough sticks and pancakes

Back in Oct. 22, 2020, a Facebook post shared some information about the man's situation.

He had been selling fried dough sticks and pancakes with salty or red bean or sesame fillings, priced at RM1 (S$0.33) apiece.

The post also revealed that the man has two daughters aged six and 10, and added that business had been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

Photo via Lucas Onexox Dealer on Facebook

Photo via Lucas Onexox Dealer on Facebook

Handwritten appeal

Photo via Lucas Onexox Dealer on Facebook

A handwritten appeal found at the front of his stall read:

We are Good Father Dough Sticks

We are from Johor Bahru

Right now there's no place to sleep

I want to rent a place

Can you help me out?

Thank you for your help

Public support

Just two days after the first Facebook post, a queue could be seen at the stall.

Another Facebook post revealed that "a long queue has formed" at the Good Father Dough Sticks.

It also thanked those who patronised the stall.

