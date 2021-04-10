Yishun neighbours in 5-year quarrel claim both parties installed cameras to 'watch' each other

Two Yishun neighbours have been embroiled in a dispute for the past five years.

They have been residents of Blk 346 Yishun Ave 11 for the last 10 years, but this dispute only began five years ago.

CCTVs and hidden cameras?

According to Lianhe Wanbao (LHWB), both two parties claimed that they were being surveilled by the other party, thanks to the use of CCTVs or hidden cameras.

Neighbour A, a retiree, claimed that her neighbour installed a pinhole camera in the corridor.

She told LHWB that her son had purportedly returned from work one day to see their neighbour installing a pinhole camera directed at their home door.

This prompted them to put up a red cloth to block their house from being filmed.

Neighbour B, however, denied putting up a pinhole camera, and said that this had been a "misunderstanding".

They explained that their son was not installing a camera at all, but was only clearing some old wires in the corridor, according to LHWB.

They further claimed that it was in fact Neighbour A who had installed a CCTV first to keep an eye on them, a point which Neighbour A did not deny.

In fact, on the red cloth separating both homes, Neighbour A had put up a notice with the word "CCTV" and an arrow supposedly pointing to its location to warn Neighbour B against trying anything.

In response, Neighbour B supposedly pasted another notice which read, "Whatever".

Both parties have gone to the police multiple times, and have said that they would sue each other in court.

How to deal with neighbour disputes?

Currently, those needing help with a neighbour dispute can turn to community mediation at the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), or commence further legal proceedings at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT).

The CDRT is something of a court to settle neighbourly nuisance or conflict.

In March 2, it was reported that the government is looking to strengthen existing community dispute avenues to better help victims of community disputes.

Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said during the Committee of Supply debate that they have begun a comprehensive review of the Community Dispute Management Framework, to address the challenges posed by neighbour disputes.

Top photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.