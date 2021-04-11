Back

Veteran HK actor Wong Shu Tong dies at 77, son penned a touching tribute

Rest in peace.

Lean Jinghui | April 11, 2021, 11:42 AM

Veteran Hong Kong actor Wong Shu Tong passed away at age 77 yesterday (April 10), after a long bout with colon cancer.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Wong had reportedly been admitted to the hospital for breathing difficulties last month, as the cancer cells had spread to his lungs.

His condition had rapidly deteriorated after his hospital admission, and his son, Anakin Wong, had confirmed the passing of his father yesterday at around 1.50am, with a touching post on Facebook.

"I will be good. Please leave in peace"

In his Facebook post, Wong penned a short tribute to his late father, along with a photograph together.

He wrote (translated into English):

"My beloved, most esteemed father,

No more pain,

You have left quietly and peacefully.

I'm grateful to have been able to accompany you in the final leg of your journey,

I'm grateful to have been able to demonstrate piety and serve you,

I'm grateful to have grown up in the embrace of your muscular arms,

I'm very grateful to you.

 

Dad,

I love you,

I will be good,

I will take care of myself,

You can now leave in peace."

Best known for roles in Chu Liuxiang and My Date with a Vampire

According to Apple Daily, Wong acted in over 100 films in an illustrious 50-year-long career.

Some of his most prominent roles were as a cold blooded killer “中原一点红” in the early 1970s wuxia television drama Chu Liuxiang (楚留香), and as "Uncle Qiu" ("求叔") in 1990s television series My Date with a Vampire (我和僵尸有个约会).

Ng Man Tat, who had starred in Chu Liuxiang as "Hu Tiehua" alongside Wong, had recently passed away in February this year.

In March, another veteran Hong Kong actor, Liu Kai Chi, had passed on after a long-time battle against stomach cancer.

Top image via 娱闻乐翻天 and 扒圈客 via Weibo 

