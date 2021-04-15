Back

Woman in China beats boss with mop & accuses him of sexual harassment

He has since been removed from office for 'violations'.

Lean Jinghui | April 15, 2021, 02:18 PM

A video of a woman attacking a man with a mop went viral online in China on April 11.

Image via 月下笛 Youtube

In the video, the woman, Zhou, who was the man's subordinate, can be heard accusing the man of sexual harassment.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the man, surnamed Wang, had been the deputy director of the poverty alleviation office of Beilin district, in Heilongjiang province.

What happened

In the 14-minute long video, Zhou is seen berating Wang for sending multiple women in the office, including herself, sexually-harassing texts.

Zhou also retrieves a mop in the midst of her tirade, and proceeds to mob Wang with a flurry of hits to the face and head area.

Image via 希望之光 Youtube

Wang is heard saying "I'm in the wrong, it was just a joke, can you let it go?", while sitting in his chair and occasionally wiping water from his face.

You can find the full video here:

Consequences of the drama

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Beilin district commission for discipline inspection has subsequently removed Wang from office and his party position, for lifestyle violations of discipline.

Zhou, who is allegedly suffering from mental illness, was pardoned from punishment for hitting Wang with the mop.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that according to disciplinary regulations laid out by the Chinese Communist Party, one can be given a warning, placed on probation, or removed from power if found guilty of “improper sexual relations with others”.

On social media platform Weibo, many netizens lauded Zhou for her actions; several opined that women should no longer stay silent on cases of harassment in the workplace.

The trending topic has since garnered over four million views on Weibo.

Top image via 月下笛 and 希望之光 Youtube

