Family behind snack food giant Want Want bought entire ultra-luxe S$293 million condo in Orchard: BT

The Business Times reported that the Tsai family behind the Want Want China Holdings had bought all 20 units at Eden, an "ultra-luxury garden residence in Orchard".
A S$293 million transaction
BT reported that the transaction amounted to a whopping S$293 million, involving three "tranches".
BT said they understand that Tsai Eng-Meng, chairman of Want Want China holdings, will be purchasing one apartment, while his son, Tsai Shao-Chung, is picking up 18 units in one deal, and the remaining unit in a separate transaction.
According to Forbes, Tsai Eng-Meng is the third richest man in Taiwan as of 2020, with a net worth of USD$6.3 billion (~S$8.4 billion).
Eden
Completed in 2019, Eden was designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studios, the architect behind The Hive at NTU.
The condominium was inspired by Singapore’s vision as a "city in a garden".
Each unit, which spans an entire floor, comes with its own 270-degree bespoke "private gardens-in-the-sky", which are filled with tropical greenery.
