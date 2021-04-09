Family behind snack food giant Want Want bought entire ultra-luxe S$293 million condo in Orchard: BT

The Business Times reported that the Tsai family behind the Want Want China Holdings had bought all 20 units at Eden, an "ultra-luxury garden residence in Orchard".

A S$293 million transaction

BT reported that the transaction amounted to a whopping S$293 million, involving three "tranches".

BT said they understand that Tsai Eng-Meng, chairman of Want Want China holdings, will be purchasing one apartment, while his son, Tsai Shao-Chung, is picking up 18 units in one deal, and the remaining unit in a separate transaction.

According to Forbes, Tsai Eng-Meng is the third richest man in Taiwan as of 2020, with a net worth of USD$6.3 billion (~S$8.4 billion).

Eden

Completed in 2019, Eden was designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studios, the architect behind The Hive at NTU.

The condominium was inspired by Singapore’s vision as a "city in a garden".

Each unit, which spans an entire floor, comes with its own 270-degree bespoke "private gardens-in-the-sky", which are filled with tropical greenery.

