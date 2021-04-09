Back

Family behind snack food giant Want Want bought entire ultra-luxe S$293 million condo in Orchard: BT

The condominium was inspired by Singapore’s vision as a "city in a garden".

Lean Jinghui | April 09, 2021, 12:12 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Business Times reported that the Tsai family behind the Want Want China Holdings had bought all 20 units at Eden, an "ultra-luxury garden residence in Orchard".

Image via @eden.singapore Instagram

A S$293 million transaction

BT reported that the transaction amounted to a whopping S$293 million, involving three "tranches".

BT said they understand that Tsai Eng-Meng, chairman of Want Want China holdings, will be purchasing one apartment, while his son, Tsai Shao-Chung, is picking up 18 units in one deal, and the remaining unit in a separate transaction.

According to Forbes, Tsai Eng-Meng is the third richest man in Taiwan as of 2020, with a net worth of USD$6.3 billion (~S$8.4 billion).

Eden

Completed in 2019, Eden was designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studios, the architect behind The Hive at NTU.

The condominium was inspired by Singapore’s vision as a "city in a garden".

Each unit, which spans an entire floor, comes with its own 270-degree bespoke "private gardens-in-the-sky", which are filled with tropical greenery.

Every unit occupies an entire floor. Image via @eden.singapore Instagram.

Conceptualised as a "lush, private garden-in-the-sky". Image via @eden.singapore Instagram.

Facilities include a swimming pool, children's pool, landscaped garden, and sky garden. Image via @eden.singapore Instagram

Related article

Top image via @eden.singapore Instagram and Getty

Innisfree advertises utilising ‘paper bottle’ but actually has plastic bottle hiding inside

"I felt betrayed when finding out that the paper bottle product was a plastic bottle", wrote one social media user.

April 09, 2021, 05:57 PM

S'pore shuttle bus driver plays mobile game while driving in Yishun

Please drive carefully.

April 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Decathlon opening new outlet at Clementi Mall in May, 2021

Good news for westies.

April 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

Pakatan Harapan picks Anwar as M'sia PM candidate for next GE, is open to working with any group

Another campaign ahead.

April 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Congregational prayers to be allowed in dorms during Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures

Up to 200 residents will be able to attend the prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

April 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Comment: Next 4G leader likely sitting at Heng Swee Keat press conference & other observations on the ground

Things will be even clearer when a new Finance Minister is appointed by PM Lee.

April 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

Durian 'tavern' in Siglap offers musang king beer & a variety of durian desserts

Breathe it in.

April 09, 2021, 03:52 PM

Philippines man dies after being forced to do 300 squats for breaking Covid-19 curfew

The man passed away one day after he was made to do the punishment.

April 09, 2021, 03:48 PM

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 9, all imported

As of 12pm today.

April 09, 2021, 03:36 PM

PSP's Francis Yuen concerned that Heng Swee Keat's move shakes confidence of S'poreans & foreign investors

Yuen added that Heng's move comes at a time of major economic challenges.

April 09, 2021, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.