Groups of 50 to be allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Apr. 14

From Apr. 14, walking, cycling, and kayaking tours will be allowed to expand their capacity to 50 participants, up from the current maximum group size of 20.

Must be split into sub-groups of eight

According to a press release from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the eight-hour limit for tours will also be lifted.

However, all tour participants must be split into sub-groups of no more than eight individuals, with at least one metre safe distancing. No intermingling between sub-groups is allowed as well.

Participants must wear their masks during the tour (except when allowed, such as drinking) and adopt good hygiene practices.

Participants must also use the TraceTogether token or app for the tours.

Application process for tour operators and tourist guides to be streamlined

The application process for tour operators or tourist guides to resume tours will be streamlined, STB added.

From Apr. 14, they no longer need to seek approval for each tour itinerary, and can apply to STB to resume tour operations under a single application.

Tour operators and tourist guides who have previously received approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) for at least one tour itinerary may resume operations of subsequent tour itineraries without having to seek approval again.

These subsequent tour itineraries can be different from the itinerary submitted for approval.

However, the responsibility lies with the tour operators and tourist guides to ensure that all tours comply with Singapore's Control Order and all other applicable safe management measures.

Possible punishments if non-compliant

Those who do not comply with safe management measures is liable under Singapore's Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

First-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to twelve months, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

In addition, other powers under the Act, such as closure of the premises and suspension or revocation of licences, may be exercised against tour operators and tourist guides that are found to be non-compliant.

Tour operators and tourist guides that are non-compliant may also be ineligible for grants, loans, tax rebates and other government assistance.

