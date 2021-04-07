Toa Payoh coffee shop has juicy Korean fried chicken from S$6

Tucked in an otherwise ordinary coffee shop in Toa Payoh is Waker Chicken, a Korean food stall that specialises in Korean-style fried chicken.

The stall typically has long queues, and for good reason.

It is said that despite being coated in sauce, their fried chicken still maintains its crisp texture — even if you're ordering it for takeaway.

There are four flavours available:

Original Crispy

As its name suggests, the original crispy chicken is coated in batter before being deep fried.

Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50

S$5.50 Tender/fillet: From S$6

From S$6 Half chicken: S$13

S$13 Whole chicken: S$25

Sweet Spicy

This is essentially fried chicken glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50

S$5.50 Tender/fillet: From S$6

From S$6 Half chicken: S$14

S$14 Whole chicken: S$27

Soy Sauce

This flavour of fried chicken is generously coated in salty soy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50

S$5.50 Tender/fillet: From S$6

From S$6 Half chicken: S$14

S$14 Whole chicken: S$27

Honey Butter

Those who like salty-sweet combinations may enjoy the honey butter chicken, which essentially is fried chicken topped with honey butter seasoning.

Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50

S$5.50 Tender/fillet: From S$6

From S$6 Half chicken: S$14

S$14 Whole chicken: S$27

More Korean options

Apart from fried chicken, Waker Chicken also has other Korean offerings including of Korean army stew (S$18).

As well as jjajangmyun (S$7), a sweet black bean sauce noodle dish topped with a fried egg.

Waker Chicken

Address: 125 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310125

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, closed on Tuesdays

Top image from @iamdennyryu_ and @smdktl on Instagram