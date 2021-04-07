Toa Payoh coffee shop has juicy Korean fried chicken from S$6

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Tucked in an otherwise ordinary coffee shop in Toa Payoh is Waker Chicken, a Korean food stall that specialises in Korean-style fried chicken.
The stall typically has long queues, and for good reason.
It is said that despite being coated in sauce, their fried chicken still maintains its crisp texture — even if you're ordering it for takeaway.
There are four flavours available:
Original Crispy
As its name suggests, the original crispy chicken is coated in batter before being deep fried.
- Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50
- Tender/fillet: From S$6
- Half chicken: S$13
- Whole chicken: S$25
Sweet Spicy
This is essentially fried chicken glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
- Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50
- Tender/fillet: From S$6
- Half chicken: S$14
- Whole chicken: S$27
Soy Sauce
This flavour of fried chicken is generously coated in salty soy sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
- Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50
- Tender/fillet: From S$6
- Half chicken: S$14
- Whole chicken: S$27
Honey Butter
Those who like salty-sweet combinations may enjoy the honey butter chicken, which essentially is fried chicken topped with honey butter seasoning.
- Rice set (three pieces of chicken tenders with rice): S$5.50
- Tender/fillet: From S$6
- Half chicken: S$14
- Whole chicken: S$27
More Korean options
Apart from fried chicken, Waker Chicken also has other Korean offerings including of Korean army stew (S$18).
As well as jjajangmyun (S$7), a sweet black bean sauce noodle dish topped with a fried egg.
Waker Chicken
Address: 125 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310125
Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, closed on Tuesdays
Top image from @iamdennyryu_ and @smdktl on Instagram
