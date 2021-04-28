Waffletown at Balmoral Plaza closing after around 40 years

Fans of Waffletown, here's some devastating news.

The old-school fast food eatery at Balmoral Plaza will be closing its doors for good after around 40 years in operation.

Chicken and waffles

The homegrown family restaurant, which is part of the U.S. chain of the same name according to its website, will be having its last day on May 18, 2021, Mothership confirmed with a Waffletown staff.

Mothership understands that its closure is a result of "rental problems" and its current premises is rumoured to be taken over by a supermarket chain.

Waffletown's menu comprises simple, affordable, comfort food of waffles (as its name suggests), and other sides.

It is most famous for its fried chicken and waffles combo which costs S$6.50. Their waffles can be paired with sausages, eggs, ham or ice cream.

They also serve up other Western fare such as burgers and fries.

Popular study hangout

The interior of Waffletown is a blast from the past.

The place sports a nostalgic, retro look, with old-school swivel chairs and tiled floors.

It is a popular hangout and study spot for students from schools in the vicinity, such as Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), St. Joseph's Institution and Singapore Chinese Girls' School.

Incidentally in 2009, Patrick Soh, the owner of Singapore's Waffletown, opened a version of the restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea — a hamburger outlet called Samtaesong (Three Big Stars).

For those looking to grab a last one last meal at Waffletown, here are the outlet's details:

Address: 271 Bukit Timah Road #01-08 Balmoral Plaza, 259708

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photo from Simon Siah / Google Maps