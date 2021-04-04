HDB void deck 'art gallery' at MacPherson has Van Gogh's Starry Night & Sunflowers on its walls

If you've ever wanted to visit the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, look no further.

Reproductions of the Dutch painter's artworks can be found right here in Singapore.

You'll be able to see Vincent Van Gogh's famous Starry Night or Sunflowers at the void deck of Block 56 Pipit Road, near MacPherson MRT Station.

Even though the artworks have been on the walls since 2011, as reported by The Straits Times, a tweet about the void deck art gallery recently went viral on March 31.

Here's what the void deck looks like:

350 people worked on the artworks

According to ST, the Van Gogh paintings were done by arts charity Social Creatives.

About 350 people worked with Social Creatives to help create the artworks. The project also reportedly helped to curb vandalism and littering in the area.

It earned a Special Community Project Award for the MacPherson Zone C Residents' Committee, ST reported.

Pop art gallery at Holland Avenue

This isn't the only void deck art gallery in Singapore.

There's a pop art gallery at the void deck of 8 Holland Avenue.

The artworks were reproduced from pop art artists Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Roy Lichtenstein.

