10 men taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Ten men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday, April 24.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 7:19am.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver and nine other male lorry passengers, aged between 26 and 50, were conscious when conveyed to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to SCDF, they were alerted at about 7:25am, and all 10 men were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another lorry incident

The accident comes just days after another incident involving a lorry.

The lorry carrying migrant workers collided with a stationary tipper truck, eventually resulting in the death of two migrant workers.

Image from Wanbao