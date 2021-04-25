Back

10 men taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

They were sent to Ng Teng Foong General Hospital.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 25, 2021, 12:46 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ten men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday, April 24.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 7:19am.

A 35-year-old male lorry driver and nine other male lorry passengers, aged between 26 and 50, were conscious when conveyed to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to SCDF, they were alerted at about 7:25am, and all 10 men were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another lorry incident

The accident comes just days after another incident involving a lorry.

The lorry carrying migrant workers collided with a stationary tipper truck, eventually resulting in the death of two migrant workers.

Image from Wanbao

Russian man 'stuck' on Chinese show finally freed after fans stopped voting for him as per his wishes

He could finally get off work.

April 25, 2021, 12:24 PM

India sees more than 340,000 new Covid-19 cases, breaks daily world record for 3rd consecutive day

Situation is worsening.

April 25, 2021, 11:51 AM

I'm an Emergency Room nurse in S'pore. This is what goes on behind the hospital curtains.

Sanjeev Naidu Govindasamy, who is an Emergency Room (ER) nurse, shares about his observations from the ER and reflects on the toughest things he has been through in his 13-year career.

April 25, 2021, 11:07 AM

Josh vs. Josh vs. Josh: 4-year-old emerges as winner of ultimate Josh showdown

A lot of Joshes.

April 25, 2021, 11:00 AM

Men in black shirts & blue pants get into fight along Desker Road

Investigations are ongoing.

April 25, 2021, 10:37 AM

PM Lee: Myanmar military chief 'not opposed' to visit by Asean delegation or humanitarian aid

The situation is complicated, but at least some steps could be taken.

April 25, 2021, 10:12 AM

Locally transmitted case on Apr. 24 tested positive after taking care of mother at quarantine facility

Tonight's update.

April 25, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore woman allegedly told by restaurant to check for bones after swallowing one from fish fillet burger

He said, she said.

April 24, 2021, 11:03 PM

Oreo ice cream sandwich now available in S'pore for S$3.30

Yum.

April 24, 2021, 10:21 PM

SMRT bus driver suspended after almost running pedestrian over in Choa Chu Kang

Scarily close shave.

April 24, 2021, 09:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.