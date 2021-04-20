'League of Legends' teases at upcoming Uniqlo collection

Gamers, rejoice.

Uniqlo is collaborating with yet another pop culture icon. This time, it's the popular "League of Legends" game.

Typically referred to as "League", the multiplayer game is set on an online battle arena where two teams battle to defend their half of the map.

One of the reasons "League of Legends" has gained such popularity is its diverse range of characters, also known as "champions", each of whom has unique abilities and designs.

Ahri modelling K/DA merch

One of these champions, Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, was featured in promotional material for the new Uniqlo x League of Legends collection.

In the image, Ahri is seen wearing a shirt with the logo of virtual K-pop group K/DA, which is composed of four "League of Legends" champions.

However, no release date was specified, with the Facebook post stating that the collection will be "coming soon".

The teaser has gotten fans of the game hyped up at the opportunity to purchase affordable "League of Legends" merchandise.

Previous collaborations include Louis Vuitton x League of Legends apparel.

More Uniqlo collaborations

Top photo from LeagueOfLegends / Twitter