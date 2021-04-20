Back

'League of Legends' teases at upcoming Uniqlo collection

Nice.

Ashley Tan | April 20, 2021, 12:37 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Gamers, rejoice.

Uniqlo is collaborating with yet another pop culture icon. This time, it's the popular "League of Legends" game.

Typically referred to as "League", the multiplayer game is set on an online battle arena where two teams battle to defend their half of the map.

One of the reasons "League of Legends" has gained such popularity is its diverse range of characters, also known as "champions", each of whom has unique abilities and designs.

Ahri modelling K/DA merch

One of these champions, Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, was featured in promotional material for the new Uniqlo x League of Legends collection.

In the image, Ahri is seen wearing a shirt with the logo of virtual K-pop group K/DA, which is composed of four "League of Legends" champions.

However, no release date was specified, with the Facebook post stating that the collection will be "coming soon".

The teaser has gotten fans of the game hyped up at the opportunity to purchase affordable "League of Legends" merchandise.

Previous collaborations include Louis Vuitton x League of Legends apparel.

More Uniqlo collaborations

Top photo from LeagueOfLegends / Twitter

 

i12 Katong reopening Q4 2021 with climbing gym, PS Cafe & Signature Koi

It was closed for close to two years for works.

April 20, 2021, 12:34 PM

1 passenger dead in early morning accident between lorry & stationary truck on PIE

All 17 lorry passengers were sent to the hospital.

April 20, 2021, 12:24 PM

Man allegedly robbed Bukit Batok store while armed with knife, arrested within 2 hours

Fast response.

April 20, 2021, 12:11 PM

S'pore online baker offering box of 6 doughnuts at S$25 with free islandwide delivery

Yum.

April 20, 2021, 11:29 AM

Pornsak is now a licensed TCM physician in S'pore

He also won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award the same evening he revealed this.

April 20, 2021, 11:02 AM

Sin Ming grilled fish stall offers free items if you can stack them on plate without dropping

Calling all Mala lovers out there.

April 20, 2021, 08:22 AM

S'porean man, 21, seen on livestream video mugged, assaulted in London in real-time

The attacker tried to make off with the victim's bicycle.

April 20, 2021, 02:38 AM

'This is not a civil war, it's a nuclear war': The anger towards new European Super League explained.

If you don't watch football at all, this may be why your friends are freaking out.

April 20, 2021, 12:33 AM

Sole Covid-19 community case went to work at Gopeng Street & Rangoon Road restaurants

New additions to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases.

April 19, 2021, 11:33 PM

McDonald's S'pore to launch BTS's go-to order with Korea-inspired sauces on May 27, 2021

You are what you eat.

April 19, 2021, 11:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.