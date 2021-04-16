Back

Uniqlo's Animal Crossing collection to launch on May. 24, 2021, features Tom Nook & K.K. Slider

Throwback to this time, last year.

Julia Yeo | April 16, 2021, 12:08 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

For those who owned a Nintendo Switch last year, you'll probably remember playing Animal Crossing around this time last year.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm last year, as it was released at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in late March 2020.

While the game's player base has likely shrunk over time, many of us will remember the adorable islanders and imaginary friends we made while stuck at home during the circuit breaker.

Uniqlo launches Animal Crossing: New Horizons UT Collection

Although it's been a year since the game's launch, fans of the game are in luck as Uniqlo is launching its new Uniqlo T-shirts (UT) collection with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The collection will feature popular characters such as our raccoon landlord Tom Nook, Celeste the owl astrologist, legendary singer K.K. Slider, and many others.

Here are some of the designs available, under women's wear:

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Under men's wear:

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Some of us may recall the best (and only) airline available in-game, DAL.

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Other products available

Besides T-shirts, other products such as tote bags and towels are available as well.

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

Image via Uniqlo

The collection will be launched in Singapore on May 24, 2021.

For those who own the game, a "UNIQLO Island" will appear in New Horizons on Apr. 29, in conjunction with the collection's launch in Japan.

Players will be able to visit the island using a Dream Address and enter a realistic Uniqlo store.

The Custom Designs Portal will have 21 T-shirt designs linked to the collection, and players can download the outfits within the game as well.

Time to wipe the dust off your Nintendo Switches and visit your islands again.

Top image via Uniqlo

