Udders S'pore releases collagen ice cream in collaboration with Kinohimitsu

Ice cream parlour Udders and collagen brand Kinohimitsu are collaborating to bring you the best of what they offer.

The end product? Collagen ice cream (you already know this from the headline, but bear with us).

The ice cream is made with Kinohimitsu’s Collagen Green Caviar, with each scoop serving up 5.3g of collagen, according to the homegrown brands.

The amount is equivalent to one bottle's serving.

If you believe in collagen supplements at all, online articles suggest 2.5g - 15g a day, depending on why and what you're taking.

The ice cream is supposed to be a "light and refreshing fruity flavour." If true, this would be a welcome alternative to the usual taste of bottled collagen.

The collagen ice cream is available at all Udders outlets (except Beach Road) at S$4.90 a scoop. Ordering it online from the Udders e-store will cost you S$5.40 a scoop.

Made With Passion initiative

The collaboration falls under the Made With Passion project, a national marketing initiative launched by the Singapore Brand Office and Singapore Tourism Board, and supported by Enterprise Singapore.

Customers who buy a waffle with a scoop collagen ice cream will get a bottle of Kinohimitsu Collagen Green Caviar (worth S$5.45) for free, while stocks last.

Top image via Udders and Kinohimitsu