South Korean footballer Son Heung-min target of racist abuse online after Spurs loses match to Man United

Tottenham Hotspur FC suffered a 3-1 defeat in the hands of Manchester United during Sunday's (Apr. 11) Premier League match.

In the first half of the game, Spurs forward Son Heung-min can be seen clutching his face after being caught by United's Scott McTominay.

The play was allowed to carry on and ended with a goal for Man United.

Man United's goal ruled out

However, the goal was later ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

The referee had instead ruled that McTominay had committed a foul on Son.

Became the target of racist insults

Even though Man United eventually won the game, fans were still not pleased with the disallowed goal. Many had blamed Son for it.

After the match, Son, who is from South Korea, became the target of racist insults online, some of which can be found in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

"Abhorrent"

Spurs has since come out with a statement on its social media pages regarding the "abhorrent" online racial abuse.

Spurs added that it has reported the issue to the social media platforms and will undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

