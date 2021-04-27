Back

Young S'pore GrabFood rider incurs S$100,000 medical bill after serious accident, family seeking donations

He was waiting to enlist into NS and worked to deliver food to help the family.

Alfie Kwa | April 27, 2021, 02:43 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A GrabFood delivery rider in Singapore was badly injured following a serious accident along Toh Guan Road and his family is seeking public donations to pay for the hefty medical bills that have already skyrocketed to more than S$100,000.

In a Facebook post appealing for the public's help, the injured rider's elder brother, Elfy Andriann, also revealed the possible long-lasting impact the accident would have on his younger brother.

Waiting to enlist into NS

His younger brother, Mohammed Ali, was out delivering food on Saturday, April 10 at about 8:40pm when the accident occurred along Toh Guan Road towards Bukit Batok.

Image via Elfy Andriann Facebook

Although the older brother did not reveal Ali's age, he wrote that the youngest sibling in his family had just graduated from ITE and was waiting to enlist into National Service.

As the family is financially-strapped, Ali started delivering food on a bicycle initially before learning how to ride a motorcycle, and subsequently, even acquiring his licence, the post read.

Life-threatening injuries sustained

Based on the photos in the post, it appeared that Ali and his motorcycle had hit the back of a car.

Another photo showed him lying on his back on the road and being assisted by Good Samaritans.

The post said the accident resulted in Ali sustaining multiple serious injuries, including numerous broken bones in his shin, spine, ribs and both hips.

The most critical injury Ali sustained was to his head.

Image via Elfy Andriann Facebook.

Head surgery

He had to be rushed into brain surgery due to the impact caused by the accident.

The post said Ali suffered from bleeding in the brain and the impact caused his brain to shift to one side.

His right hand was also severely injured as three major veins had snapped.

The post added that neurosurgeons had to perform a craniectomy, a life-saving procedure involving the removal of a part of the skull to release pressure and relieve blood clots in the brain.

The post read: "The doctors also mentioned if no decision was made, Ali would not make it. That was how serious it was. Imagine the mental state and pressure my father and I was in at the moment."

Image via Elfy Andriann Facebook.

Requires reconstructive surgery

Ali was warded in the Intensive Care Unit for 10 days, during which he was in a coma for seven days.

Ali woke up on the eighth day, and was later transferred to another ward after his condition was monitored for two more days.

At this stage, the medical bills had skyrocketed to S$100,000 and is expected to increase some more.

And recovery is expected to be long drawn.

Due to this relatively young age, the neurosurgeon recommended a cranioplasty procedure to replace his skull with a new artificial skull.

This procedure is estimated to cost between S$15,000 and S$30,000 or more and will help reconstruct the injury-impacted areas of Ali's head, which has caused his physical appearance to change.

The elder brother let on that doctors said the extent of Ali's injuries "may cause other mental problems once he is discharged and realising his deformation".

The post said: "Frankly, as of now, doctors have already mentioned that Ali is showing signs of depression due to his immobility and appearance".

Appealing for funds

The family is appealing for money as the single father household was already experiencing financial difficulties prior to this accident.

Image via Elfy Andriann Facebook.

Ali's father recently suffered a stroke and lost his job, the post said.

The reason Ali was taking on a food delivery job before NS was to help the family financially and save some money before enlistment.

Top image via Elfy Andriann Facebook

Bakery cafe at Kovan offers salted caramel cube croissant, variety of bread & pastries

Breakfast is also available.

April 27, 2021, 06:41 PM

Man warns he'll report GrabFood rider to police for using PAB on Marine Parade footpath, rider begs for mercy

The rider could be seen apologising repeatedly.

April 27, 2021, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese YouTuber in S'pore draws ire for cooking chicken at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Landed in hot water.

April 27, 2021, 06:10 PM

iPhone users can now unlock device with face mask on

With Apple iOS 14.5 update. And an Apple Watch.

April 27, 2021, 05:57 PM

The importance of other vaccinations, besides Covid-19 vaccine, S’poreans should take note of

Pneumococcal pneumonia is more severe than the common cold.

April 27, 2021, 05:56 PM

Myanmar coup leader says military will consider Asean's proposal after 'stability' returns to country

The military said Asean's suggestions would be "positively considered" if they serve "the interests of the country".

April 27, 2021, 05:38 PM

Free delivery for fresh flower bouquets on KrisShop this Mother’s Day, plus free gift wrapping & customised greeting card

Take your pick from Mother of Pearl roses, peach gerberas and more.

April 27, 2021, 05:28 PM

Cyclist cuts across 3 lanes at Seletar West Link, hits motorcyclist & falls down

Another incident involving a cyclist.

April 27, 2021, 05:11 PM

Everything you need to know about the new PSLE system in 2021

Goodbye T-scores, hello Achievement Levels.

April 27, 2021, 05:00 PM

S'pore best in world for 'Covid-19 resilience', surpassing New Zealand: Bloomberg

At the top.

April 27, 2021, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.