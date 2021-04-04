Back

2 girls, aged 15 & 16, found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh on April 3

Police investigations are ongoing.

Guan Zhen Tan | Syahindah Ishak | April 04, 2021, 05:43 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Two teenage girls were found dead at the foot of Block 143 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh on Saturday (April 3) night.

Unnatural death

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the case at 10:02pm on April 3.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death.

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, were found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

They were pronounced dead at scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, police said. Police investigations are ongoing.

Wearing identical bracelets

Today reported that the girls had fallen from the 26th floor.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the bodies of the two girls were less than a metre apart from each other.

They were both wearing identical bracelets, which were taken by the police.

When reporters from Lianhe Wanbao rushed to the scene, the area next to the basketball court of the block was found to be cordoned off.

The two bodies were covered with a white sheet.

Two middle-aged women were also seen waiting with the police at the sealed-off area.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, sources said that the two girls were close friends.

Top image via Google StreetView.

Driver allegedly parks in front of King Albert Park Residences carpark gantry after denied entry, causing jam

A stand-off.

April 04, 2021, 10:50 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 4, 2021

The full update.

April 04, 2021, 10:08 PM

HDB void deck 'art gallery' at MacPherson has Van Gogh's Starry Night & Sunflowers on its walls

An art gallery in the heartlands.

April 04, 2021, 08:38 PM

Adorable fluffy baby Barred Eagle-Owl spotted at Rifle Range Link

Fluffy little thing.

April 04, 2021, 08:30 PM

Drones & over 500 personnel deployed by NParks to monitor crowds at nature parks & trails

Somebody's watching the crowds.

April 04, 2021, 05:18 PM

McDonald's S'pore selling Gula Melaka McFlurry, sundae & ice cream cone from S$1

Sweet.

April 04, 2021, 04:42 PM

'Now, I have everything I need at home': S'pore workers share their WFH setups

These unique WFH setups will likely still serve their owners well, even though working from home is no longer be the default mode.

April 04, 2021, 04:00 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 4, no community cases among them

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

April 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

Anwar slams Hishammuddin for 'elder brother' remark about China, he says it refers to Wang Yi instead

Wang Yi is older than Hishammuddin.

April 04, 2021, 03:26 PM

Famous old-school coffee shop Chin Mee Chin Confectionery slated to reopen in May 2021

The good old days are back.

April 04, 2021, 01:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.