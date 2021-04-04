2 girls, aged 15 & 16, found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh on April 3

Two teenage girls were found dead at the foot of Block 143 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh on Saturday (April 3) night.

Unnatural death

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the case at 10:02pm on April 3.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death.

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, were found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

They were pronounced dead at scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, police said. Police investigations are ongoing.

Wearing identical bracelets

Today reported that the girls had fallen from the 26th floor.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the bodies of the two girls were less than a metre apart from each other.

They were both wearing identical bracelets, which were taken by the police.

When reporters from Lianhe Wanbao rushed to the scene, the area next to the basketball court of the block was found to be cordoned off.

The two bodies were covered with a white sheet.

Two middle-aged women were also seen waiting with the police at the sealed-off area.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, sources said that the two girls were close friends.

Top image via Google StreetView.