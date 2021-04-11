46% of Americans say The Rock should run for president, he responds it will be honour to serve

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared on social media a story that reported that 46 per cent of Americans want him run for president.

This is The Rock's clearest indication he is still toying with the idea of joining politics for real -- an idea he has been kicking around for the last four years.

Poll results favour People's Champion

His titillating social media response came after a poll earlier in the week found that almost half of Americans have no or little qualms with a swole, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan running for office.

Johnson wrote on his online platforms that he recognises that he may not be the most traditional candidate, but it’s something he is keeping in the back of his mind.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club—but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he said.

History of saying he is open to running

The 48-year-old former professional wrestler has been explicitly stating he is thinking about running for president.

In 2017, the Fast and Furious actor said he was “seriously considering” a run for the White House.

In February 2021, he said the possibility was still on his mind.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson told USA Today in February.

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

In September 2020, Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It was the first time he publicly supported candidates for a presidential run.

Americans okay with celebrity running for president

The poll also found that actor Matthew McConaughey launching a Texas gubernatorial bid has support from 41 percent of Americans.

McConaughey has repeatedly raised the possibility of running for governor.

Texas governor Greg Abbott is up for re-election in 2022.

“It’s a true consideration,” McConaughey said during an interview in March 2021 when he was asked about being a candidate.

“I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” he said.

“Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

Overall, 45 per cent of Americans say that Hollywood stars “are free to do what they want”.

Some 19 percent said that “anyone can join politics these days”.

Other celebrities that Americans want to see in the White House, include Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith.

