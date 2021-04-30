20-year-old Thai woman's 56-year-old father is now whole internet's Daddy

Good genes are hereditary.

There is no need to search for further proof as a young Thai woman's TikTok account shows exactly from whom she inherited her genes.

The 20-year-old woman and her 56-year-old father has led to eyeballs spinning in skulls as the 36-year age gap is not easily grasped.

Relatively new TikTok account

And because good genes translate well on social media, the @meturr TikTok account has exploded over the past few weeks, chalking up 490,000 followers and counting, and accumulating some 10.8 million likes.

The first video on the account was posted on Feb. 12, 2021, and so far, there are only 31 videos.

Most-watched video: 17.3 million views

But it is clearly quality over quantity as the videos featuring both father and daughter have proven to be mega hits.

The most-watched video of the duo posted on March 28 has 17.3 million views and counting.

In it, the father-daughter duo recreated some shots of themselves and gave viewers a glimpse of the father some two decades ago via old photographs.

In a lot of the TikTok videos that feature the father, he is seen either working out, riding his high-powered motorcycle or surrounded by his supercars in his garage.

Photos of father from 30 years ago

Another video featuring a montage of photos of the father 30 years ago has 10.5 million views and counting.

The father appeared to have been a regular on fashion runways.

What about the mother?

Naturally, there have been queries from commenters about the mother.

And the young woman obliged by showing old photos of her mom in another video with 2.2 million views and counting.

It is evident that good genes come from both parents.

Responds to comments

The videos of father and daughter hamming it up for the camera has generated a lot of interest and queries.

In one video, the daughter shared an old photo of herself and her father and asked which one of them has changed more over the years.

And the daughter also responded to a comment from a viewer who stumbled upon her videos and thought the woman and her father were a couple because of their apparent lack of a huge age difference.

In a few videos, the daughter answers queries directly in Thai.

Based in Bangkok

The father has his own TikTok account @im_passavee.

On Facebook he goes by PassaVee Loputhai, and listed himself as CEO at Realty one Development and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

All photos via @meturr TikTok