Back

Royal Thai Police demotes cop after wife posted TikTok video of police helicopter joyride

Investigations are ongoing.

Alfie Kwa | April 22, 2021, 11:42 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A Thai cop's wife's flashy TikTok video on board a Thai Royal Police helicopter caused her husband to be demoted and transferred to an inactive position, reported Coconuts Bangkok.

The extravagant lifestyle is what so many people crave. Flying on a helicopter and catching the amazing views from high above is an opportunity not to be missed.

But when you're taking a ride on a Thai Royal Police helicopter, it's a different story.

Thai lady poses in front of helicopter. Image via @Keng_pakapawan TikTok.

The video

The video was initially posted by TikTok user @keng_pakapawan. It has since been removed but not before the video was heavily circulated.

Thai wife showed off entire ride to her followers on TikTok

Flashing what appeared to be a Jacquemus mini bag, the woman started her TikTok video by posing in front of her ride of the day.

Throughout the video, she made peace signs, duck faces, and even showed off the view from the helicopter.

Image via @Keng_pakapawan TikTok.

Udon Thani police commander Pitsanu Unhaseri confirmed that the helicopter in the video — a Bell 429 — was the property of the Thai Royal Police. He also said in a statement that a committee has been set up to investigate the incident in order to safeguard the organisation's reputation.

The police officer was identified as Akkarapol Yeekoh, a detective at the Udon Thani Police Station.

Image via @keng_pakapawan TikTok.

Chanel loses court dispute against Huawei over logo

Dismissed.

April 22, 2021, 11:41 AM

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry starting in malls, workplaces & schools from Jun. 1, 2021

More than 90 per cent of the population has downloaded either the app or gotten the token.

April 22, 2021, 11:02 AM

Apple's S$45 AirTag lets you track your things like TraceTogether for objects

New thingamajig.

April 22, 2021, 10:15 AM

S'pore street dog with swollen snout diagnosed with cancer, to be only given as pain-free an existence as possible

This is understood to mean that there is no cure.

April 22, 2021, 02:57 AM

S'pore refutes report from China that claims PM Lee commented on Chinese system's 'bureaucracy'

The report has surfaced at a time when China faces growing tensions with the U.S.

April 22, 2021, 12:33 AM

11 workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory test positive for Covid-19

One was a roommate of a positive Covid-19 case announced on Apr. 20.

April 22, 2021, 12:21 AM

Hougang Ave 6 accident sends father & son to hospital, woman appealing for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Holland Close seafood eatery suspended indefinitely after gastroenteritis outbreak

MOH and SFA are investigating the outbreak.

April 21, 2021, 11:40 PM

'We undoubtedly have to learn to live with wildlife': Police officer on rescuing monitor lizard at Republic Ave

It took him 20 minutes to save a life from becoming roadkill.

April 21, 2021, 11:27 PM

South Korean students shave heads in front of Japanese embassy to protest against Fukushima water release

Making their stand.

April 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.