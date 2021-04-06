Back

Thai transgender women pose with exemption certs after getting drafted for army

Annual recruitment exercise.

Tanya Ong | April 06, 2021, 02:31 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

It's that time of the year in Thailand where the government holds an army recruitment lottery for males who have turned 21.

Recruitment exercise

Recruits are randomly selected at military call-up events, which involves Thai men aged 21 to 26.

For transgender women in Thailand whose sex is still officially listed as "male", they still have to take part in this event.

However, according to Yahoo News, these women have to show medical certificates proving their new gender. This then excuses them from service as transgender women are not allowed in the Thai army.

On Apr. 2, a Thairath video reported on a recent event, featuring several transgender women who had turned up.

Photos circulated online on Apr. 3 also showed transgender women posing with their exemption certificates:
Tai Bao Bei/FB

Tai Bao Bei/FB

Tai Bao Bei/FB

It is likely that some of the photos in the Facebook post are from previous years' events.

Thaiger previously reported on a Miss Trans Universe 2018 beauty queen, Isaree ‘Nat’ Mungman, who showed up at the event in 2018:

Tai Bao Bei/FB

This event has consistently sparked debate on gender and conscription norms in Thailand.

Coconuts Thailand reported that one of the transgender women who attended the conscription event at Phutsanulok province this year said that transgender women should be allowed to serve in the military.

Others called her a "hypocrite" for being pro-conscription since the current policy does not allow for her to be drafted.

Top photo via Tai Bao Bei/FB.

Royal Egyptian mummies pass through Cairo in majestic parade

Impressive.

April 06, 2021, 09:27 PM

Woman jaywalks across Canberra Street but couldn't care she was almost knocked down

Walk like you own the road.

April 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

Taiwanese-inspired breakfast shop in Hougang sells thick meat sandwiches from S$7.60

Yum.

April 06, 2021, 05:57 PM

Man in China jumps into molten-steel furnace after allegedly losing money on stock market

He had allegedly lost more than 60,000 yuan (S$12,281) on Mar. 24.

April 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

Pizza Hut offering S$4 pizza with purchase of mains & other promotions from Apr. 1 to May 11

40-year celebration.

April 06, 2021, 05:40 PM

Australian cafe owner praises staff who described customers as '2 very annoying Asians' on receipt

He has since said that he is "deeply disappointed and embarrassed" at his actions.

April 06, 2021, 05:30 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.