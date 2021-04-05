Child looking for pet cat in Thailand discovers it swallowed by python

A woman in Thailand has been left mourning the loss of her pet cat after a python swallowed it whole.

The cat's owner, Kanchi Nard, recounted the incident on Facebook on April 4, 2021.

Nard said that her daughter had gone looking for the cat around the house, but spotted a giant python instead.

The child then screamed and alerted her mother, frantically saying that she could not find their cat, Hurjun.

Nard then realised that Hurjun had already been devoured by the snake, and wrote that she could only hug her child as the cat was already in the python's stomach.

The snake was subsequently caught by staff from a government agency.

To make things sadder, a new outfit, bought by Nard's mother-in-law for Hurjun, was delivered shortly after the incident.

The story, which gathered 35,000 shares on Facebook, was also picked up by various Thai media outlets.

Khaosod noted that a Facebook user had offered to give Nard a kitten in the near future, as their cat was nearing the end of its pregnancy.

In Singapore, pythons have also been known to dine on community cats.

Top image via Kanchi Nard/Facebook