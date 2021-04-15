Tiong Bahru Bakery's new Fort Canning outlet offers picnic bundles from S$19 to enjoy on the lawn

Tiong Bahru Bakery opened its seventh outlet at Fort Canning Park on April 12.

But don't worry, you won't have to do much walking as it is situated along the foothills of the park, just minutes from Fort Canning MRT station.

Swimming-pool themed

Housed in the former River Valley Swimming Complex, the cafe has been designed to incorporate elements of the former building's history.

Lifeguard stands, donut floats and faux “pool rules” signs have been built into the cafe, in homage to one of the earliest public pools in Singapore (it was opened in 1959).

The expansive indoor area, which can seat 75, is characterised by whitewashed walls and columns.

While the outdoor patio comfortably seats 60 and welcomes those who wish to be a little closer to nature.

An open-concept kitchen in the back — the first of its kind for the French bakery — allows customers to preview the bakery's artisans at work, while relaxing in the cafe's ambience.

Exclusive menu

An exclusive menu offers new items to indulge in, on top of the cafe's usual pastries and drinks.

You can try the outlet's exclusive assortment of sourdough-flavoured items, including the Sourdough Croissant (S$4.80) served with a creamy and crunchy crémeux praline filling, and the Sourdough Kvass (S$5), a sweet Eastern European beverage brewed with sourdough yeast.

Alternatively, try its Nutmeg Teh Halia (S$7) for a nostalgic hit of ginger spice.

If you prefer picnicking on the grassy lawns adjacent to the cafe, you can opt for its Picnic Bundles (S$19 and S$28) to go.

Each bundle comprises an assortment of baked goods, salads and beverages to choose from, complete with picnic bag and take-out dining sets for convenience.

Location

Address: 70 River Valley Road, #01-05, Singapore 179037

Opening hours: 7.30am-7pm, daily

Top image via Tiong Bahru Bakery