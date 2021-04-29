Tan Tock Seng Hospital tightens ward visiting policy after doctor, nurse & 3 patients get Covid-19

Editor's note on Apr. 29, at 1:25pm: TTSH has updated on 12:17pm that no visitors will be allowed into the wards till further notice. You can find their update here.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will be tightening its ward visiting policy after a doctor, nurse and three patients tested positive for Covid-19.

Two pre-registered visitors allowed

TTSH announced in a Facebook post on Apr. 29 that only two pre-registered visitors would be allowed throughout a patient's stay until further notice.

According to TTSH's website, these two visitors cannot be changed throughout the patient's hospital stay.

Prior to this, TTSH allowed two visitors at a time during visiting hours with up to eight different visitors allowed per day.

The updated visitor policy now reads:

A maximum of two visitors will be allowed to visit at a time during visiting hours (12pm to 8pm)

Up to two visitors can be pre-registered and they cannot be changed throughout the hospital stay

Children below age of seven are not permitted to enter the wards

Visitors are required to wear their mask at all times (Strictly no entry without a mask)

Visitors are also required to sanitise their own hands prior to ward entry, and maintain a safe distance of at least one metre from others at all times

Visitors may be contacted for contact tracing. They are advised to download and activate TraceTogether application or bring their TraceTogether token.

As an added precaution, all staff in the main hospital's ward block will be swabbed, TTSH said in its Facebook post.

Covid-19 cases

The nurse who tested Covid-19 positive is 46-year-old female Philippines national and is deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

She was among the cases reported on Apr. 28.

She developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on Apr. 27, and sought medical treatment at TTSH.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and she was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She had received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 26, and the second dose on Feb. 18.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

So far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected four more cases who have tested preliminarily positive for Covid-19 infection.

These include a doctor, and three patients who are being cared for in the same ward.

Visitors will not be allowed to the ward till further notice, according to TTSH's Facebook post.

View the original post here:

Related article:

At around noon time on April. 29, the hospital said that it will not allow any visitors into the wards for the time being. Here's the post:

Top photos via Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Facebook