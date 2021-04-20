Back

Tampines family sets up 'free mini mart' offering rice, Milo & instant noodles to help less fortunate

In the spirit of giving.

Fasiha Nazren | April 20, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

For Muslims all over the world, the month of Ramadan is also an opportune time to do good deeds.

This includes Asanul Fariq Sani's family in Tampines.

Charitable act

Since the start of the fasting month on April 13, Fariq and his family set up an infaq (a type of charity for the betterment of society) corner right outside of their home in Tampines.

Over there, one can find the following items on a table:

  • Instant noodles

  • Cream crackers

  • Canned food

  • Instant coffee

  • Rice

  • Cooking oil

  • Prayer garment

  • Tudung

  • Baju kurung

Photo from Fariq Abm's Facebook page.

Photo from Fariq Abm's Facebook page.

Photo from Fariq Abm's Facebook page.

Free mini mart

These items are free for anyone to take, no questions asked.

In an interview with BERITAMediacorp, Fariq's wife Norhasyimah Awaludin said: "We started this initiative to help those who are less fortunate but do not speak up. This way, we get to reach out to them."

Anyone can take these items at any time as this "free mini mart" is open 24 hours a day, rain or shine.

Fariq said that they were inspired to start the infaq corner when they helped Malaysian workers who were stranded in Singapore last year.

Since then, he realised that help can be given in any way to anyone.

"We thought of ways to help those in need, no matter they are Malaysians or Singaporeans. The priority for us is to provide a way for them to have access to their basic needs."

70 bags of rice given away

So far, they have given away up to 70 packets of rice and around 200 packets of drink mixes like Milo, instant coffee and tea bags.

Photo from Fariq Abm's Facebook page.

They also found out that they weren't just helping out the less fortunate in their vicinity of Tampines.

In fact, some came as far as from Redhill, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong.

"It's heartening to see persons with disabilities come all the way from their homes. To me, these may be essential items that most people can afford but this has opened my eyes to see that not everyone has it as easy," said Norhasyimah.

The couple, who work together as primary school canteen vendors, have spent around S$3,000 from their own savings into this initiative.

Around S$2,000 was also donated by others who wanted to support them.

Teach children values

The couple, who go out of their way to help others, see this as a priceless opportunity to teach their four sons the value of giving.

Photo from Fariq Abm's Facebook page.

Norhasyimah said:

"We want to inculcate in our children the values of giving and sharing without expecting anything in return, any time and no matter how big or small. I teach my kids to never judge. Others may look well off to us, but we never know if they have some financial challenges."

The family is not stopping at just providing groceries.

They also hope to give away cooked food in the days to come.

Details

268 Tampines Street 21, Singapore 520268

Open 24 hours, daily

H/t: BERITAMediacorp

Top image from Fariq Abm Facebook page.

There’s no vaccine for climate change. Are we prepared for extreme weather to be our new normal?

Water cycle and life cycle are one.

April 20, 2021, 05:58 PM

Bloggervist Roy Ngerng raises S$144,389 in 9 days after asking for donations to pay off damages owed to PM Lee

No signs of donor fatigue this time.

April 20, 2021, 05:34 PM

Apiary ice-creamery selling special edition milk ice cream with honey made by local bees

Sweeeeet.

April 20, 2021, 05:18 PM

JJ Lin shares rare childhood photo of him on father's birthday

Like brothers.

April 20, 2021, 05:17 PM

Japanese lady travels 2 hours to experience office lunch break romance with boyfriend

Their lunch date was so kawaii.

April 20, 2021, 05:06 PM

14 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 20

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 20, 2021, 03:40 PM

Man bids S$1 each for 2 Tanglin Halt Market stalls, wins

Tanglin Halt Market will be demolished in 2024.

April 20, 2021, 03:20 PM

M'sia health minister denies report of king obtaining Sinopharm vaccine in UAE

The report added that 2,000 doses were also given to the king for his friends and family in Malaysia.

April 20, 2021, 03:17 PM

1,500 drones in Shanghai form giant QR code in sky to literally take publicity to new level

Futuristic.

April 20, 2021, 03:10 PM

'S'porean audiences get what they deserve': Joanna Dong after mean roasts from netizens during Star Awards 2021

The singer also explained how such criticisms will negatively affect local artistes in the long run.

April 20, 2021, 02:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.