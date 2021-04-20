Tampines family sets up 'free mini mart' offering rice, Milo & instant noodles to help less fortunate

For Muslims all over the world, the month of Ramadan is also an opportune time to do good deeds.

This includes Asanul Fariq Sani's family in Tampines.

Charitable act

Since the start of the fasting month on April 13, Fariq and his family set up an infaq (a type of charity for the betterment of society) corner right outside of their home in Tampines.

Over there, one can find the following items on a table:

Instant noodles

Cream crackers

Canned food

Instant coffee

Rice

Cooking oil

Prayer garment

Tudung

Baju kurung

Free mini mart

These items are free for anyone to take, no questions asked.

In an interview with BERITAMediacorp, Fariq's wife Norhasyimah Awaludin said: "We started this initiative to help those who are less fortunate but do not speak up. This way, we get to reach out to them."

Anyone can take these items at any time as this "free mini mart" is open 24 hours a day, rain or shine.

Fariq said that they were inspired to start the infaq corner when they helped Malaysian workers who were stranded in Singapore last year.

Since then, he realised that help can be given in any way to anyone.

"We thought of ways to help those in need, no matter they are Malaysians or Singaporeans. The priority for us is to provide a way for them to have access to their basic needs."

70 bags of rice given away

So far, they have given away up to 70 packets of rice and around 200 packets of drink mixes like Milo, instant coffee and tea bags.

They also found out that they weren't just helping out the less fortunate in their vicinity of Tampines.

In fact, some came as far as from Redhill, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong.

"It's heartening to see persons with disabilities come all the way from their homes. To me, these may be essential items that most people can afford but this has opened my eyes to see that not everyone has it as easy," said Norhasyimah.

The couple, who work together as primary school canteen vendors, have spent around S$3,000 from their own savings into this initiative.

Around S$2,000 was also donated by others who wanted to support them.

Teach children values

The couple, who go out of their way to help others, see this as a priceless opportunity to teach their four sons the value of giving.

Norhasyimah said:

"We want to inculcate in our children the values of giving and sharing without expecting anything in return, any time and no matter how big or small. I teach my kids to never judge. Others may look well off to us, but we never know if they have some financial challenges."

The family is not stopping at just providing groceries.

They also hope to give away cooked food in the days to come.

Details

268 Tampines Street 21, Singapore 520268

Open 24 hours, daily

