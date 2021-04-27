Back

Taiwanese YouTuber in S'pore draws ire for cooking chicken at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Landed in hot water.

Julia Yeo | April 27, 2021, 06:10 PM

A Taiwanese YouTuber in Singapore has recently drawn attention online after she uploaded a video of herself cooking a chicken wing in spring water at the Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

YouTuber cooks chicken wing in Sembawang hot spring

For those who may not be aware, there is a section of the hot spring park at Sembawang where visitors are allowed to collect water to cook eggs.

Here is the station for visitors to cook their eggs in:

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

On Mar. 20, Angel Hsu, a Singapore-based Taiwanese YouTuber, uploaded a video of herself visiting the Sembawang Hot Spring Park, and attempting to cook some chicken using the water from the hot spring.

In her video description, Hsu said that she wanted to experiment whether it was possible to cook a chicken wing with the sulphur-based hot spring water.

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

Along with an egg and a ready meal packet, she stuffed the chicken wing inside a metal kettle, and filled the kettle up with the hot spring water.

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

The kettle, along with its contents, were placed under hot running water with a temperature of roughly 70 degree Celsius for an hour, Hsu shared in the video.

Afterwards, she emptied the water into a drain at the egg cooking station.

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

Taste test

After the hour-long wait, Hsu took the chicken wing out of the kettle to give it a taste test.

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

"Let me try if this chicken wing is edible," the YouTuber said as she picked apart the chicken wing, checking if it was cooked properly.

Screenshot via Angel Hsu/YouTube

After the chicken passed the visual test, she tried a small slice, and revealed that the chicken was "perfectly cooked".

Hsu described the flavour as a bland-tasting chicken soup, but deemed the experiment as a success.

Criticised by social media users

YouTube users have also left comments that called her out for her actions, although a good number of users defended her actions and voiced their support for her.

A commenter wrote in Chinese: "I didn't want to believe all that the media is reporting, and so I came to see for myself the actual video, you're doing everything you can for clout, yet you say you're doing this for us (her followers), forget it."

Another commenter said: "Are you serious? I'm terribly pissed when you said you did this for your fans."

Yet another commenter asked her not to emphasise that she's from Taiwan if she were to commit illegal acts in Singapore.

Chinese newspaper columnist criticised actions, pointed out possible hygiene issues

The video was slammed by Chinese newspapers Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News, after a Lianhe Zaobao columnist criticised the actions of the YouTuber.

The columnist called the behaviour "unthinkable", and pointed out that cooking the chicken in a public premise could've caused hygiene problems.

"It's clearly stated as an egg-cooking station, but she ended up cooking chicken instead. Moreover, the fat and juices from the chicken wing would've permeated the air and water, polluting the area," the columnist said, according to Shin Min.

The columnist called for NParks to put a stop to such unsanitary practices by putting up signs and educating the public.

Members of the public interviewed by Shin Min also shared similar views, pointing out that the YouTuber appeared to be be trying to attract attention by conducting such an experiment, and that such actions should not be encouraged.

Cooking of other food besides eggs not allowed: NParks

In response to Mothership's enquiries, NParks Group Director Chuah Hock Seong stated that that the cooking of other food besides eggs is not allowed at the hot spring park, as it may pollute the waterways.

Here is the full statement by NParks:

"The egg cooking station at the Sembawang Hot Spring Park is meant for collecting water and cooking eggs. As the water at the hot spring park is channelled to our public waterways, cooking of other food is not allowed as this may pollute the waterways.

We have deployed staff on the ground to advise people on proper behaviour and to adhere to Safe Management Measures. Visitors can also do their part by adhering to advisories on signs displayed in the park and advising others to practise good park etiquette.

Our parks, gardens and nature areas are for all to enjoy. We encourage all visitors to be considerate of others when enjoying the park’s facilities."

Top image via Angel Hsu/YouTube

