Taiwan woman allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s genitals, flushes down toilet for suspected cheating

A 40-year-old woman in Taiwan, originally from Vietnam, allegedly cut off her boyfriend's genitals while he was sleeping and flushed it down the toilet, because she suspected that he was cheating.

According to ETtoday, the incident happened on Mar. 30 at approximately 11pm, in Changhua, Taiwan.

Woke up to pain in genital area

Huang, 52, allegedly found out that his girlfriend had carried out the deed when he woke up, experiencing pain around his genital area.

His girlfriend subsequently surrendered herself to the police.

ETtoday reported that Huang's girlfriend used a pair of work scissors and committed the act while Huang was soundly asleep.

When the police and paramedics arrived at scene and asked about the genitals, Huang's girlfriend replied that she had flushed it down the toilet.

A bloodied pair of slippers were found outside the house.

Unaware of what happened because of Huadiao wine chicken noodles

Huang later said that he had "passed out" after eating Huadiao wine chicken noodles.

Huadiao cooking wine is a Chinese cooking wine that has an average alcohol percentage of 16 per cent.

The police is also investigating if Huang's girlfriend had spiked his food.

He only realised what had happened after waking up in pain. Huang was subsequently conveyed to a local hospital, still conscious despite losing a lot of blood.

Only left 20 percent of the genitals

According to Apple Daily, a spokesperson of the hospital said that doctors had immediately carried out an operation to stem the bleeding and repair his uthera.

The man's life is not in danger but he's left with 20 percent of the genitals, about 1.5cm.

It's unlikely that the rest of his genitals can be found or reattached.

Apple Daily also reported that Huang's girlfriend told the police that she committed the act on impulse and has regretted doing it.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Unsplash