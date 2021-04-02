NTUC Fairprice removes Taiwanese pineapples from stores after complaints of rotten cores

Singaporeans hoping to indulge in sweet and tangy fruits from Taiwan this long weekend might be in for a rude shock.

Images have started appearing on social media of Taiwanese-imported pineapples with darkened centres.

One user lamented her purchase of two such pineapples, saying that Malaysian counterparts were "way sweeter".

According to Lianhe Zaobao, NTUC Fairprice has removed the product from their shelves.

The supermarket stated that it was working closely with the supplier to review and investigate the matter.

The spate of poor quality pineapples was prominently featured in a Facebook livestream by Taiwanese media personality Huang Weihan on Mar. 30.

Huang later posted images of the "black-hearted" pineapples sent to him by followers in Singapore.

"Sad to see that the quality of pineapples exported to Singapore this year seems to be really much worse than previous years," he wrote.

