Taiwan man gets married & divorced several times over 5 weeks for 32 days paid marriage leave

4 marriages, 3 divorces, 32 days of leave.

Tanya Ong | April 18, 2021, 06:00 PM

In order to get 32 days of paid leave, a man in Taiwan has gotten married four times, and divorced three, within a span of 37 days.

Four marriages, three divorces, 32 days of leave

The bizarre turn of events involved a man who applied for marriage leave after getting married on Apr. 6, 2020, Taiwan Apple Daily reported.

His employer, a bank, approved the application for his full entitlement of eight days of paid marriage leave.

During that time, he got divorced and married again in order to request for another eight days of paid leave.

He repeated this cycle several times, resulting in him getting married to the same woman for four times in total, with three divorces, Taiwan Apple Daily reported.

He applied for a total of 32 days of marriage leave.

After the first time, however, the bank refused to approve any of his subsequent marriage leave requests.

This prompted the man to file a complaint against the bank for not abiding with Taiwan's labour laws.

Under Article 2 of Taiwan's Regulations of Leave-Taking of Workers, "a worker shall be entitled to eight days of wedding leave with pay".

Bank eventually fined

According to Newsweek, investigations by the Taipei City Labour Bureau eventually found that the bank had violated the rule.

The bank submitted an appeal, claiming that the man was clearly trying to manipulate the system as he had married and re-married the same woman in succession.

The Beishi Labour Bureau noted that what the man was doing was "unethical in his conduct", but still upheld the previous ruling against the bank.

Thus, the bank was fined NTD$20,000 (S$941.70) for their violation.

Top photo via Photos By Lanty/Unsplash.

