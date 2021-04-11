Syed Saddiq completes NUS fellowship programme, donates S$16,250 of MP salary & student allowance to Muar residents

Muar member of parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq has been in Singapore since Mar. 7 to complete a fellowship programme at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

After two weeks of quarantine and another two weeks of lessons (and meeting several Singapore Ministers and MPs), he has finally completed the fellowship programme.

Completed fellowship programme

On April 11, Syed posted a photo of himself with the Senior Fellowship certificate onto his Instagram page.

He said that he looks forward to becoming an effective change-maker in Malaysia.

Giving back to constituents

Earlier in March, he pledged to give back one month's worth of his salary to his constituency in Muar.

While serving his quarantine notice in Singapore, he also held a fundraiser by conducting a course on critical thinking via Zoom and raised about RM 20,000 (S$6,499).

As he was in the fellowship programme under a scholarship, he also intends of contributing his total student allowance throughout his stay in Singapore to the needy in Muar.

His MP salary, fundraiser and student allowance amount to a total of around RM50,000 (S$16,247).

All of which, he says, will go towards his underprivileged constituents in Muar.

"I want the best for Muar," he said in his Instagram caption.

Top image from @syedsaddiq on Instagram.