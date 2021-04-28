Back

Japanese teahouse-inspired cafe reopens in Boon Lay coffee factory

Tranquil.

Siti Hawa | April 28, 2021, 05:58 PM

A coffeehouse that roasts, grinds and packages its own coffee, Suzuki Gourmet Coffee, has reopened after a revamp.

The cafe, located in an industrial area at Boon Lay, now sports Japanese-themed decor and resembles a Japanese teahouse.

The cafe is located within the Suzuki factory.

Here's a look at the cafe:

Photo via @suzukicoffee on Instagram

Photo via @suzukicoffee on Instagram

Photo via @madhanrui on Instagram

Photo via @madhanrui on Instagram

Photo via @madhanrui on Instagram

Menu

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suzuki Coffee Factory Cafe (@suzukicoffee)

According to DanielFoodDiary, single-origin Arabica coffee beans are used for their espresso-based drinks:

  • Hokkaido Latte, Cappuccino, Flat White (S$8)

  • Suzuki Hokkaido Cafe Mocha  (Hot: S$8, Iced: S$9)

  • Long Black (S$7)

Their coffee is also made using Hokkaido fresh milk, giving it a richer and creamier taste.

Those who are lactose intolerant can switch the Hokkaido milk to Japanese Soy Milk at no additional charge, according to DanielFoodDiary.

Light roast options are also available:

  • Kenya (S$8.50)

  • Ethiopia (S$8.50)

  • Australia Skybury (S$9.50)

  • Yemen (S$9.50)

You'll also find non-coffee options on the menu:

  • Matcha/Hojicha Latte (Hot: S$8, Iced: S$9)

  • Anmitsu Matcha/Hojicha Latte (Hot: S$9, Iced: S$10)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by hanrui (@madhanrui)

Suzuki Gourmet Coffee 

Address: 8 Chin Bee Ave, Singapore 619932

Opening hours: 

Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Top photos via @madhanrui and @suzukicoffee on Instagram

