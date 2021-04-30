Back

Sushiro S'pore opens takeaway shop at Great World City & 8th conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade

Yum.

Siti Hawa | April 30, 2021, 02:49 PM

Sushiro has opened its first all-takeout outlet, "Sushiro Petit", at Great World City and its 8th conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade.

Here's what the all-takeout outlet at Great World City looks like:

Photo via Sushiro

The outlet is catered to individuals who are on the move and would like to takeaway their sushi.

Some of the items on offer range from sushi sets, rice bowls, chirashi and sashimi:

  • Tuna Petit (S$7.10)

  • Shrimp & Ikura Mini Chirashi (S$7)

  • Salmon Cheese Mix (S$7.10)

Tuna Petit:

Photo via Sushiro

Shrimp & Ikura Mini Chirashi:

Photo via Sushiro

Salmon Cheese Mix:

Photo via Sushiro

Eighth outlet at Parkway Parade

Sushiro also recently opened its eighth conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade on Apr. 7, 2021.

View their menu here:

Photo via Sushiro

Sushiro Petit Great World City

Address: Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #B1-129, S237994.

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

 

Sushiro Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, Singapore 449269

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Sushiro

