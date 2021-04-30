Sushiro S'pore opens takeaway shop at Great World City & 8th conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade

Sushiro has opened its first all-takeout outlet, "Sushiro Petit", at Great World City and its 8th conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade.
Here's what the all-takeout outlet at Great World City looks like:
The outlet is catered to individuals who are on the move and would like to takeaway their sushi.
Some of the items on offer range from sushi sets, rice bowls, chirashi and sashimi:
- Tuna Petit (S$7.10)
- Shrimp & Ikura Mini Chirashi (S$7)
- Salmon Cheese Mix (S$7.10)
Tuna Petit:
Shrimp & Ikura Mini Chirashi:
Salmon Cheese Mix:
Eighth outlet at Parkway Parade
Sushiro also recently opened its eighth conveyor belt outlet at Parkway Parade on Apr. 7, 2021.View their menu here:
Sushiro Petit Great World City
Address: Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #B1-129, S237994.
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Sushiro Parkway Parade
Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, Singapore 449269
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Top photos via Sushiro
