S'pore resident takes stunning photos of 7am sunrise from Jurong East

A resident in Singapore has taken multiple stunning sunrise photos from her unit in Jurong East.

Sharing the photos of the orange fireball emerging in the sky with Mothership.sg, the woman, Jeane, said: "Just wanna share how beautiful Singapore is in the morning."

One of the photos even managed to capture the silhouette of a flock of birds.

According to Jeane, she shot the photos from the 25th storey of an apartment unit in Toh Guan.

The photos were taken at 7:05am.

The photographer said she used a mid-range point-and-shoot Canon PowerShot SX510 HS camera for the shots.

Shot sunset photos

The resident in the western part of Singapore also shot sunset photos using her camera.

Asked if she shot the photos by chance, Jeane said she has taken a lot of such photos, including those shot at night showing celestial phenomenon.

One photo she took in March 2020 showed the positions of Mercury, Jupiter and the moon lined up in the sky as seen from Singapore.

All photos via Jeane