Back

Dried up Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan turns into grassland amid drought

Whoa.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 21, 2021, 04:59 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans who love visiting Taiwan may be be familiar with the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou county.

This is what it looks like on a typical day:

Photo by Justin Hwang/Wikipedia.

Here's what you'd see if you enter the official tourism website, which hails Sun Moon Lake as one of the eight most scenic places in Taiwan.

Photo via Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration website.

Photo via Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration website.

Turned into moonscape

As Taiwan experiences one of its worst droughts in history, the lack of rainfall has resulted in Sun Moon Lake drying up over the past few months.

The baked and cracked basin of the dried up lake looks nothing like before, resembling a moonscape instead.

Photo via Jacy Chen/Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 林群 Chelli 🙋🏻Lin Chun (@chellilin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ShihShin💯⠀風景Ⅰ旅行Ⅰ攝影 (@shih.shin32)

Photo via 跟隨趨勢/Facebook.

Now a grassland

But nature has proven itself to be resilient to disturbances, as grass has started to grow on the exposed basin plains.

What used to be a lake looks more like a grassland now:

Photo via Jacy Chen/Facebook.

Photo via Zora Hao/Facebook.

Photo via Chen Meilien/Facebook.

Many local tourists were also drawn to visit this unusual sight of Sun Moon Lake. All for the gram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaim (@chaim.96)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 旅遊趣 Travel fun (@travelfun_tw)

Photo via Tseng Chien Lan/Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by molly莫莉👒👗✈️ 旅行👣x攝影📸 | Taiwan (@molly888666)

Photo via Eva Shih/Facebook.

Formation of Sun Moon Lake

The Sun Moon Lake is an alpine lake, formed due to the changes in earth's crust over time and water collecting in a basin.

The name "Sun Moon Lake" was derived from how the lake looks: With Lalu Island in the middle, one part of the lake looks like a crescent moon while the other resembles the sun.

Being Taiwan's largest natural lake on high altitude, the Sun Moon Lake is also an important source of electricity driven by hydropower.

With the recent drought, the water level at Sun Moon Lake has plunged to below 30 per cent of its entire capacity, causing concerns over water supply.

Related stories

Top image via Tseng Chien Lan/Facebook, 跟隨趨勢/Facebook and Zora Hao/Facebook

'We undoubtedly have to learn to live with wildlife': Police officer on rescuing monitor lizard at Republic Ave

It took him 20 minutes to save a life from becoming roadkill.

April 21, 2021, 11:27 PM

South Korean students shave heads in front of Japanese embassy to protest against Fukushima water release

Making their stand.

April 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

Sole community Covid-19 case reported on Apr. 21 is systems engineer at Parkway Pantai

There have been 60,880 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

April 21, 2021, 10:20 PM

Indonesia seeking help from S'pore & Australia to look for missing submarine with 53 people on board

Situation is developing.

April 21, 2021, 07:40 PM

S'pore cyclist face plants on asphalt after bicycle rides over stray metal object on road

The perils of riding.

April 21, 2021, 06:39 PM

Xiang Yun shares daughter's experience with unauthorised bank transactions, cautions others to be careful

PSA about internet banking safety.

April 21, 2021, 06:20 PM

54-year-old former aviation professional shares timeless advice on how to pursue your mid-career passions

Sew Chun Liang left the aviation industry in 2020 when the pandemic hit to pursue his passion for professional training and coaching.

April 21, 2021, 06:07 PM

Woman buys 30 servings of beancurd to thank bus captains at Serangoon interchange

Gesture of gratitude.

April 21, 2021, 06:00 PM

Railway worker in India saves boy who fell onto path of oncoming train at last second

Close shave.

April 21, 2021, 05:57 PM

S'pore woman allegedly told to wear t-shirt as swimsuit 'too revealing' for other fathers at swim school

The swim school has since apologised for the staff member's "choice of words".

April 21, 2021, 05:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.