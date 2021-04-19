Back

Star Awards 2021: Mediacorp artistes were wearing masks or face shields off screen

Questions and answers.

Mandy How | April 19, 2021, 10:10 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Despite the glitz and glamour of last night's (Apr. 18) award ceremony, one thing remained on the top of everyone's mind: Covid-19.

During the televised occasion, social media platforms were flooded with comments from remarkably concerned citizens on the subject of masks (or the perceived lack thereof), as well as safe distancing measures.

Clarifications

During post-ceremony interviews with the media, however, several celebs clarified that they were wearing masks off-screen.

The actors were responding to queries from local Chinese publications, who brought up the online fuss.

The question on mask-wearing was first directed at relative newbies Hongling and Bonnie Loo, who had edged their way into the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes category.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hong Ling 洪凌 (@honglingg_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bonnie罗美仪 (@bonnieloo94)

Hong and Loo handled the question with composure, saying that all safe distancing measures were adhered to during the ceremony.

Masks or face shields were also worn when the artistes were not on TV, they added.

Similar concerns were subsequently directed at Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, and Chen Shucheng.

The three had been named Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, with this being Chin's first win in the category.

Besides reiterating the point on safe distancing, Chen said that Mediacorp had been quite strict in enforcing the measures.

Replying to a reporter, Chen also revealed that they were masked during their ride prior to the Walk of Fame, and only removed it when they had reached the scene.

Top image via Bryan Wong Pierre Png's Instagram accounts

Car allegedly e-brakes hard on purpose causing traumatic collision along downhill Keppel viaduct

Dangerous game to play.

April 19, 2021, 04:26 AM

Filipino sea crew who tested negative during SHN among Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 18

There have been 60,831 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

April 18, 2021, 10:50 PM

Star Awards 2021 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

April 18, 2021, 10:43 PM

S'pore pandamart customer goes into 'Karen mode' over mouldy cheese & 'sh*t customer service'

The customer wanted more than the refund offered by foodpanda.

April 18, 2021, 10:22 PM

New Jalan Besar café sells hedgehog-shaped chocolate cake & other sweet treats

Originally an online dessert shop, the brand expanded offline into a 'full fledged cafe and patisserie store' and relaunched as LA VIE in Mar. 2021.

April 18, 2021, 10:04 PM

66-year-old man hit by motorcycle while standing beside stopped car after hit & run along PIE

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 18, 2021, 09:44 PM

LTA & traffic police catch 16 cyclists beating red light, 2 riding against traffic flow on Apr. 17 & 18

LTA reminded cyclists to abide by traffic rules.

April 18, 2021, 08:38 PM

Star Awards 2021 fashion: Best dressed vs. outfits we weren't so sure about

Agree to disagree.

April 18, 2021, 07:25 PM

Taiwan man gets married & divorced several times over 5 weeks for 32 days paid marriage leave

4 marriages, 3 divorces, 32 days of leave.

April 18, 2021, 06:00 PM

Ya Kun founder's grandson explains why they 'outsourced' the family business to an outsider

Lessons on Leadership: Ya Kun experienced a boom when it was a family-run business but driving the business to greater heights today requires expertise from outside and the willingness to let go.

April 18, 2021, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.