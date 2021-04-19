Star Awards 2021: Mediacorp artistes were wearing masks or face shields off screen

Despite the glitz and glamour of last night's (Apr. 18) award ceremony, one thing remained on the top of everyone's mind: Covid-19.

During the televised occasion, social media platforms were flooded with comments from remarkably concerned citizens on the subject of masks (or the perceived lack thereof), as well as safe distancing measures.

Clarifications

During post-ceremony interviews with the media, however, several celebs clarified that they were wearing masks off-screen.

The actors were responding to queries from local Chinese publications, who brought up the online fuss.

The question on mask-wearing was first directed at relative newbies Hongling and Bonnie Loo, who had edged their way into the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes category.

Hong and Loo handled the question with composure, saying that all safe distancing measures were adhered to during the ceremony.

Masks or face shields were also worn when the artistes were not on TV, they added.

Similar concerns were subsequently directed at Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, and Chen Shucheng.

The three had been named Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, with this being Chin's first win in the category.

Besides reiterating the point on safe distancing, Chen said that Mediacorp had been quite strict in enforcing the measures.

Replying to a reporter, Chen also revealed that they were masked during their ride prior to the Walk of Fame, and only removed it when they had reached the scene.

Top image via Bryan Wong Pierre Png's Instagram accounts