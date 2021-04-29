ST forum letter suggests turning Old Changi Hospital into 'wellness village' for elderly

So here's an idea for the repurposing of Old Changi Hospital: Turn it into a wellness village for seniors, maybe?

This was what was suggested in one Straits Times (ST) forum letter published on Apr. 28, following the "Charmingly Changi" competition by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The contest calls for creative ideas to enhance the rustic charm of Changi Point, and suggestions for the adaptive reuse of state properties like Old Changi Hospital.

Integrated elderly village

The ST forum letter Ling Weng Kee wrote that Old Changi Hospital could be turned into a "integrated elderly village", which would involve affordable accommodation and on-site medical services as well as enrichment programmes for the elderly.

Ling explained how the village could be divided into six different centres.

This includes: retirement centre, medical and rehabilitation centre, hospice centre, recreation centre, health and wellness centre, and retirement centre.

Why such a village?

Ling explained that issues concerning welfare and health needs of elderly Singaporeans need to be "tackled urgently".

A retirement village would provide comprehensive services and fulfil a range of functions.

The primary objective of such a village should also not be profit, but rather, the welfare and care of the elderly, he said.

Responses to the letter

In response to the Facebook post by ST, many highlighted the site's "haunted" and troubled past, questioning if the place is suitable for such purposes.

Several of the hospital's blocks were built in the 1930s as part of a British military base. During the Japanese Occupation, the military base in Changi was converted into a POW camp that housed POWs, including captured allied troops.

It is believed that the hospital was the scene of tortures and executions carried out by the Japanese soldiers.

Other commenters highlighted that an elderly village should not be "isolated" from the rest of the community, and suggested that the place could be used as a quarantine facility.

Top photo via Virtual Globetrotting, Elizabeth Wong/Facebook