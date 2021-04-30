'Spanish laughing guy' in popular meme dies at 65

Juan Joya Borja, the man in the popular "Spanish laughing guy" meme, has passed away. He was 65.

Borja, also known as El Risitas or "Giggles", had faced some health issues last year and due to complications, he had to amputate one leg.

He reportedly died in the hospital after a relapse of his illness.

Who is "Spanish laughing guy"?

According to BBC, the Spanish comedian became a worldwide phenomenon after he laughed uncontrollably during a local late-night show.

Borja was recounting his experience as a kitchen helper with the host. He left 20 paella dishes in the sea to clean them, but when he returned the next day, the tide had washed all but one away.

You can watch him sharing the story here at around 1.25 mark:

The clip of him laughing was uploaded on YouTube in 2007 but became popular on the Internet years later.

Netizens have been adding unrelated subtitles to this clip, in various languages, making it ripe for memes.

Here's how the clip was used for different contexts:

It's still being used till today.

Rest in peace, Borja.

