Back

'Spanish laughing guy' in popular meme dies at 65

Hero of memes.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 30, 2021, 01:32 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Juan Joya Borja, the man in the popular "Spanish laughing guy" meme, has passed away. He was 65.

Borja, also known as El Risitas or "Giggles", had faced some health issues last year and due to complications, he had to amputate one leg.

He reportedly died in the hospital after a relapse of his illness.

Who is "Spanish laughing guy"?

According to BBC, the Spanish comedian became a worldwide phenomenon after he laughed uncontrollably during a local late-night show.

Borja was recounting his experience as a kitchen helper with the host. He left 20 paella dishes in the sea to clean them, but when he returned the next day, the tide had washed all but one away.

You can watch him sharing the story here at around 1.25 mark:

The clip of him laughing was uploaded on YouTube in 2007 but became popular on the Internet years later.

Netizens have been adding unrelated subtitles to this clip, in various languages, making it ripe for memes.

Here's how the clip was used for different contexts:

It's still being used till today.

Rest in peace, Borja.

Top image via ViralVideos/YouTube screenshots

City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

There are 29 new locations reported today.

April 30, 2021, 12:42 AM

2 new Covid-19 clusters: Cases include 6 patients from Tan Tock Seng Hospital & a 3-year-old boy

One cluster is at TTSH while the other involves family members of an ICA officer.

April 30, 2021, 12:35 AM

Influencers in Bali apologised after drawing ire from locals for painted fake mask stunt

Their passports were seized, and they faced deportation.

April 29, 2021, 11:42 PM

32 ICA officers quarantined after coming in close contact with Covid-19 case

About 100 officers will be tested for Covid-19 as precaution.

April 29, 2021, 11:02 PM

S'porean jailed 7 weeks for defecating in incense burner tin

Alternative offering.

April 29, 2021, 10:22 PM

Indian media report 25,000 turnout for final day of religious ceremony amidst soaring Covid-19 infections

The Inspector-General of the religious festival has insisted that social distancing was adhered to.

April 29, 2021, 10:14 PM

Man who waved to family in JB from Woodlands jetty gets to virtually break fast with them in McDonald's

Nice.

April 29, 2021, 09:27 PM

S'pore police will only kick the door down after they've exhausted all other options

They try persuading and negotiating first.

April 29, 2021, 06:51 PM

British people highlight medical operations, being born & giving birth at Old Changi Hospital

Old Changi Hospital was reputed to have been one of the best medical facilities in the Far East.

April 29, 2021, 06:19 PM

Covid-19 hit PMEs hard, NTUC will enhance support: Ng Chee Meng & Mary Liew

A pledge to remain steadfast in supporting workers.

April 29, 2021, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.