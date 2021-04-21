Back

South Korean students shave heads in front of Japanese embassy to protest against Fukushima water release

Making their stand.

Syahindah Ishak | April 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

On Apr. 13, the Japanese government announced that it will dispose more than a million tonnes of radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

However, its plan has received negative reactions both locally and internationally.

South Korea, in particular, has strongly opposed Japan's decision.

According to Arirang News, the South Korean government said that the decision made unilaterally by the Japanese government is "absolutely unacceptable" and it will "strongly demand" the Japanese government to detail the measures that will mitigate health and environmental risks posed to the South Koreans.

Over 30 students in South Korea shaved their heads in protest

In an act of protest, over 30 South Korean college students shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday (Apr. 20).

CNA reported that the protest was allowed by the police despite a ban on gatherings due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those who shaved their heads were draped in sheets that contained words of criticism towards Japan's plan.

Chanted and held placards

According to Reuters, the protestors had chanted and held placards in front of the Japanese embassy.

One of the placards stated, as reported by Reuters: "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water."

Police later periodically dispersed crowds.

Japan's decision is "absurd"

A student told reporters that it was not an easy decision for them to shave their heads.

However, she said that they wanted to show their will to stop the contaminated water from being released into the sea.

Another student told the media that Japan's decision is "absurd" and causes anger among people.

He added that this is not just an environmental issue but it also affects future generations. He said: "I will fight against this until the Japanese government withdraws its plans to release the contaminated water."

Top photos via Getty Images.

