South Korean man, 24, allegedly murdered 3 women & stayed at crime scene with corpses for 3 days

A 24-year-old South Korean man has been accused of murdering two sisters and their mother.

According to The Korea Times, the man has been identified as Kim Tae Hyun.

He allegedly killed all three women at their home in the northeastern part of Seoul on March 23, 2021.

Allegedly stalked one of the women for months

Kim had purportedly disguised himself as a delivery man to enter their home on the day of the murder, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.

At that time, only the younger sister was at home.

Kim allegedly killed her and waited for the other two to come home before stabbing them to death.

He claimed that he met the younger sister through an online game. He also claimed that he committed the murders because she refused to meet him.

According to SCMP, Kim became angry after he was repeatedly turned down by the victim, who accidentally revealed her home address while playing a game online.

South Korean police suspect that Kim had stalked her for months before the murders.

Stayed with the corpses after the murder

South Korean media reports stated that Kim had stayed with the corpses for three days in the house after killing them.

He reportedly ate food and drank alcohol at the murder scene.

When the police caught him, he had sustained self-inflicted, but not life-threatening, injuries on his neck.

Was seen at an internet cafe near the victims' house

South Korean news agency Chosun Ilbo released a surveillance video which showed Kim's whereabouts 20 minutes before he committed the crimes.

According to the video, which was translated by Allkpop, Kim was seen entering an internet cafe near the victims' house at around 5:08pm on the day of the murders.

It was believed that the eldest daughter often visited the same internet cafe for the past five to six years.

Kim had also allegedly searched for "the fastest way to kill people" on his smartphone and purportedly murdered the women by stabbing their necks.

Here's the full surveillance video:

South Korean officials decided to reveal his identity

South Korean police had held a committee meeting on April 5, comprising three internal officials and four outside experts.

They concluded, according to Yonhap, that Kim's personal information, including his photo and name, will be revealed to the public.

South Korea's authorities would normally withhold suspects' identities from the public on grounds of privacy. But according to the committee, there is plenty of evidence against him and it is in the public's interest.

Top images from 뉴스TVCHOSUN via YouTube.