SMRT to make & distribute smart electric vehicles in S'pore by partnering manufacturer

SMRT is teaming up with a manufacturer of smart electric motorcycles to develop and distribute smart electric motorcycles in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region for both commercial and corporate clients.

SMRT announced in a press release on April 19 that Strides Transportation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EuroSports Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Strides Transportation is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMRT Road Holdings Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of SMRT Corporation.

Under this partnership, EuroSports Technologies will develop and supply a smart electric motorcycle ecosystem that will include two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles with "smart riding features", as well as supporting systems like in-house charging stations.

Strides Transportation will be the sole distributor of the smart electric motorcycles in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

Electric motorcycles with smart riding features

An electric motorcycle with smart riding features could look like existing models.

Perhaps EuroSports Technologies' current line of smart electric motorcycles — Scorpio Electric — might provide a clue.

This is the first Singapore home-grown line of high performance smart electric motorcycles. It boasts the ability to run diagnostics like battery usage analytics and performance monitoring on an app.

Scorpio Electric launched its X Model prototype in March this year and it can apparently go up to more than 100km/h and travel up to 200km on a single charge.

