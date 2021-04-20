SMRT to change entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles in 5 years

All SMRT taxis are expected to be electric vehicles by 2027.

The company announced its goal of a complete changeout of its entire taxi fleet to electric taxis within the next five years, according to a news release on Apr. 20.

The first batch of 300 electric taxis is expected to arrive in Singapore progressively from July.

The electric taxis could include a few models such as sedans, station wagons and multi-purpose vehicles to meet the diverse needs of the market.

Yesterday, SMRT had also announced a Memorandum of Understanding that Strides Mobility signed with EuroSports Technologies on developing and deploying electric motorcycles in Singapore and the region.

Strides Mobility is SMRT's sustainable urban mobility services arm.

Tan Kian Heong, President of SMRT Road Holdings, said:

“In line with Singapore’s Green Plan, we are excited to be among the first point-to-point transport operators to commit to the deployment of electric taxis on a large scale. This is a key part of our plan to incorporate principles of sustainability into each of our businesses to bring sustainable urban mobility services to our customers. Going Green is an integral part of how we operate our business.”

