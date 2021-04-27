SMRT launches digital concierge service & dementia points at 17 MRT stations & 5 bus interchanges

Public transport operator SMRT Corporation launched the Go-To-SMRT initiative yesterday (April 26), which aims to provide wayfinding, first aid, and other assistance on the public transport network.

The initiative has been launched at 17 MRT stations and five bus interchanges. They are:

Jurong Yishun Simei Novena Kent Ridge Aljunied Bugis Kembangan Lakeside Lavender Paya Lebar Redhill Queenstown Ang Mo Kio Buona Vista Bishan Canberra Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub Yishun Integrated Transport Hub Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange Sembawang Bus Interchange Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange

Digital concierge service

Under this initiative, commuters can make use of the Scan & Go-To Quick Response (QR) code, a digital concierge service, to get useful travel information such as:

Go-To Maps, featuring amenities that commuters frequently ask for Train and bus timings Alternative travel information

SMRT has also refreshed facilities such as first aid rooms and WeCare rooms to make them more welcoming and comfortable.

WeCare rooms are for commuters in distress to calm down and rest, and include a baby-changing station.

SMRT's frontline bus interchange and station staff have also been equipped, via scenario-based training, to handle a variety of situations relating to elderly commuters and those with disabilities.

The training was provided by specialist and partner organisations such as the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, Guide Dogs Singapore Ltd (GDS) and the Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA).

Dementia Go-To Points

The above 17 MRT stations and five bus interchanges have also been listed as Dementia Go-To Points (GTPs).

These are touch points within the community that serve as resource centres to provide information and useful resources on dementia and link those who need help with relevant dementia-related services.

A Dementia Go-To Point also serves as a "safe return" point where members of the public can bring persons living with dementia who may appear lost for help.

Trained SMRT staff will know how to help to contact their next-of-kin. This is part of the collaboration between SMRT and AIC under the Dementia-Friendly Singapore initiative.

Top images courtesy of SMRT.