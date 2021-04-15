Back

S'pore passport is 2nd most powerful in world, behind Japan

Just holding out for travel's return.

Lean Jinghui | April 15, 2021, 02:34 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore remains the second most powerful passport in the world behind Japan, according to a global index published April 13.

Access to 192 destinations

The Singapore passport allows access to 192 destinations without a prior visa; the Japanese passport topped the index with access to 193 destinations.

South Korea and Germany tied for third place, with 191 destinations.

Singapore had topped the index in 2019, then tying Japan with access to 189 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a visa.

It is updated quarterly throughout the year, and takes its data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While it does not account for temporary Covid-19 travel restrictions, it offers insight into what post-pandemic travel might look like as countries begin to selectively open borders to international visitors, said Henley & Partners in a press release.

Ongoing discussions of air travel bubbles

While international travel mobility at pre-Covid levels remains a distant dream, talks of travel bubbles and corridors have percolated online in recent months:

Top image via Gov.sg and Jason Hutchinson Facebook

Woman in China beats boss with mop & accuses him of sexual harassment

He has since been removed from office for 'violations'.

April 15, 2021, 02:18 PM

If Fukushima water is safe to drink, then take a sip: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson to Japanese official

"Ocean is not Japan's trash can," said the Chinese diplomat.

April 15, 2021, 02:01 PM

Police officers chase man from Bugis Street to Fortune Centre, detain him for suspected drug offences

The 30-year-old suspect fled when police officers conducted a check on him at Bugis Street.

April 15, 2021, 01:51 PM

Couple allegedly moves house 18 times in 3 years due to wife's fear of cockroaches

The husband is now asking for a divorce after being married since 2017.

April 15, 2021, 01:16 PM

Over 2,000 test positive for Covid-19 in India at religious festival along Ganges

The event has become a "super-spreader" but will not be called off.

April 15, 2021, 01:13 PM

BTS-themed masks & life-sized photo ops available at Suntec City from April 15 - May 9, 2021

Singapore fans will be the first in the world to get their new photobook.

April 15, 2021, 12:52 PM

Monitor lizards seen hugging in Clementi were in fact fighting to eat dead friend

They weren't sad. They were hungry.

April 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Tea in 90 seconds: What's happening with Elvin Ng vs. Patrick Lee & everyone else

The TL;DR.

April 15, 2021, 12:15 PM

Cat in Japan alerts owner to elderly man who fell into ditch, made police chief for a day

As police chief, he visited a traffic safety class at a local elementary school.

April 15, 2021, 11:55 AM

Goh Meng Seng & S'pore Uncensored issued POFMA order for false statements about Covid-19 vaccination

The posts must carry a correction notice.

April 15, 2021, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.