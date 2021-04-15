S'pore passport is 2nd most powerful in world, behind Japan

Singapore remains the second most powerful passport in the world behind Japan, according to a global index published April 13.

Access to 192 destinations

The Singapore passport allows access to 192 destinations without a prior visa; the Japanese passport topped the index with access to 193 destinations.

South Korea and Germany tied for third place, with 191 destinations.

Singapore had topped the index in 2019, then tying Japan with access to 189 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a visa.

It is updated quarterly throughout the year, and takes its data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While it does not account for temporary Covid-19 travel restrictions, it offers insight into what post-pandemic travel might look like as countries begin to selectively open borders to international visitors, said Henley & Partners in a press release.

Ongoing discussions of air travel bubbles

While international travel mobility at pre-Covid levels remains a distant dream, talks of travel bubbles and corridors have percolated online in recent months:

Top image via Gov.sg and Jason Hutchinson Facebook