S'pore residents below the age of 45 can book Covid-19 vaccination slots from June

The Ministry of Health plans to invite those under 45 to book their vaccination slots soon.

"Based on the current schedule we plan to begin inviting them in June to book their slots," Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament today (Apr. 5).

He added that if all goes well, the vaccination programme will be completed by the end of the year.

Modification to online screening?

Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim had posed him a question on whether there's been a modification to the online screening process. This is so certain groups of people initially considered to be ineligible or asked to defer their vaccinations are now allowed to take the vaccination.

Janil said that "most people are able to go forward and complete the vaccination":

"As an increasing number of people have been vaccinated, we have confidence over the situations in which someone previously thought to be ineligible might now go forward and have the vaccine. Indeed, the online systems and our various guidance to people manning encounters and hotlines have changed. If there are individuals who have been deemed ineligible, I would reinforce that this is about deferring the appointment and the consultation to a time where perhaps they might subsequently become eligible."

Update on vaccination

Janil said that as of Apr. 3, 2021, around 1.52 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

Around 1.05 million individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which more than 468,000 individuals have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

About 60 per cent of eligible seniors aged 70 and above, and close to 70 per cent of eligible seniors aged 60 to 69 have received the Covid-19 vaccination or booked their vaccination appointments.

Currently, the number of vaccination centres have been expanded to 31. There will be a total of 40 vaccination centres islandwide by mid-April.

Recently, citizens and residents aged 45 to 59 were invited to register for their vaccinations. Close to 500,000, or about half, have done so.

Those who have registered will progressively receive invitations through SMS to make appointments for their vaccination. This may take some time given the number who have registered, Janil said.

To date, about 17 per cent of eligible individuals have received the vaccination or booked their appointments.

Top photo via Steven Cornfield/Unsplash