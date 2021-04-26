S'pore sends oxygen tanks, ventilators & medical supplies to help India fight Covid-19

Medical supplies are running low in India as the country is struggling with the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

In response, Singapore has sent oxygen concentrators, non-invasive BiPAP ventilator machines, and other essential medical supplies to India, according to a Facebook update from Temasek.

The first batch of medical supplies will arrive in Mumbai this evening, according to the post on Sunday, Apr. 25 evening.

The medical supplies will then be distributed to various hospitals and Covid-19 treatment centres in India with the help of partners.

"We are pleased to do our small part to help people in India as they combat this wave of Covid-19. No one is safe till everyone is safe," the post concluded.

Separately, four cryogenic oxygen cylinders procured by India were sent and have arrived in West Bengal on Saturday evening.

According to WION, a news channel headquartered at New Delhi, Singapore is the first country that India procured oxygen tanks from.

The High Commission of India in Singapore said in a Facebook post that there was "active coordination" with multiple agencies in Singapore to facilitate the transfer.

Top photo via Temasek/Facebook