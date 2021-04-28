S'pore sends oxygen tanks to support India's fight against Covid-19

The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's Covid-19 pandemic response on Wednesday, Apr. 28.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will transport the cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal, India.

The handover of humanitarian assistance was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, who handed over the consignment to India's High Commissioner, P Kumaran.

"While our contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to those in need and encourage those on the frontline in India, who are working tirelessly, to fight on," Maliki said.

Reaffirmed good relations between Singapore and India

He reaffirmed Singapore's excellent relations with India, and the importance of working together in the fight against Covid-19.

"It gives no regard for country, nationality, or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other," he added.

He also thanked India for working with Singapore to keep supply chains open, and keep essential goods flowing throughout the pandemic.

According to the High Commission of India to Singapore, 256 oxygen cylinders were sent to India by Singapore.

On Apr. 25, Temasek also sent medical supplies, ventilators, and oxygen to India.

India's hit by overwhelming second wave

India has been reeling from a huge surge in cases, hitting record numbers of hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 cases daily.

As of Apr. 28, India's Covid-19 death toll has reached nearly 200,000 cases, according to Reuters.

Hospitals nationwide are running low on medical oxygen and beds. Several patients waited outside for hospitals to take them in, while many died at their homes while waiting for treatment, Financial Times reported.

Despite the surge in cases, a nationwide lockdown has yet to be called, as local experts debate whether a localised or countrywide lockdown would be better.

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Twitter