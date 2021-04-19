S'pore driver does courteous Japanese hazard lights thank you gesture after overtaking

A driver in Singapore has embraced the more wholesome and less weird aspect of Japanese culture by turning on the hazard lights momentarily to signal gratitude after overtaking another vehicle on the road here.

A video of the incident that occurred in Woodlands was uploaded on Facebook on April 18.

It showed a blue Volkswagen Scirocco travelling along Woodlands Avenue 9 next to Republic Polytechnic signalling right and overtaking the cam car.

Once the overtaking car managed to filter into the right lane, it flashed its hazard lights twice.

Grateful for small gesture

This practice of "blinking" momentarily is a thank you gesture for inconveniencing the car behind and was popularised by the Japanese.

The caption on the post expressed thanks to the "humble and grateful driver who uses his signals" as he "even did the famous Japanese 'thank you hazard'".

The post also urged other road users to put one's ego aside and "give way to one another and be grateful to thank the driver behind for giving way".

The driver who gave way said the cost-free gesture by the Blue Scirocco "left a smile on my face" because "it is not something that I get everyday".

What is the 'Thank you hazard'?

The show of gratitude via flashing a vehicle's hazard lights was popularised by the Japanese.

It made international headlines a few years ago after such a practice was highlighted to show the extent of consideration the Japanese extend to one another in public, even while driving.

Such outwardly expressions of gratitude impressed non-locals and foreigners.

It also showed how the Japanese managed to compensate for the lack of clear social cues due to the impersonal nature of driving a vehicle.

